Only Rajiv Shukla, ACC board member, may attend IND vs PAK match: Report

Only BCCI acting president Rajeev Shukla is expected at the India vs Pakistan clash, while ICC chairman Jay Shah will miss the game as he is currently in the US.

Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla, Vice President of BCCI during match 35 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 20th April 2024. File Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan has taken an unusual turn, with senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to stay away from the marquee contest in Dubai on September 14. The move comes against the backdrop of mounting boycott calls on social media, fuelled by public anger in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
 
While the government permitted India to play against Pakistan in multi-lateral tournaments, BCCI’s top leadership has chosen to maintain a low profile. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, this absence is being seen as an “invisible” boycott by the Indian cricket board. 
 
 
Senior officials to give contest a miss
 
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, and joint secretary Rohan Desai are unlikely to travel to Dubai. Notably, all senior officials had attended the India–Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy earlier this year at the same venue.

This time, only Rajeev Shukla, the acting BCCI president and an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is expected to be present owing to his official role. ICC chairman Jay Shah, currently in the United States, will also miss the high-profile encounter.
 
‘We will appear only after India’s win’
 
The report quoted a BCCI official as saying that once the government approved participation, the match was never in doubt, but appearing on camera during the game could stoke controversy. “If we come on camera during the match, then attempts would be made to create an atmosphere against us. We agreed to the match after getting permission from the government. A BCCI official will only be seen on camera after India’s win is ensured,” the official was quoted as saying.
 
Fans’ anger and social media pressure
 
The decision to go ahead with the fixture has been met with growing calls for boycott in India. Fans have voiced frustration on social media, accusing the board of ignoring public sentiment and the national mood. The simmering anger has persisted ever since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, intensifying after the Pahalgam attack.
 
Despite the controversy, cricketing interest remains high. Both India and Pakistan won their opening matches in the tournament, and the clash remains one of the most-anticipated fixtures in world cricket, traditionally drawing global viewership and packed stadiums. However, the atmosphere this time is markedly different, with political and public sentiment overshadowing sporting excitement.
 
The bigger picture
 
The India–Pakistan rivalry has long transcended the boundary lines, often shaped by political relations and public emotions. This Asia Cup encounter comes at a particularly sensitive juncture, where security concerns, national sentiment, and cricketing compulsions intersect.
 
As the two teams prepare to take the field, the absence of BCCI’s top brass from the stands underscores the delicate balancing act between government approval, sporting obligations, and the emotions of millions of fans back home.

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

