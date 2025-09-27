Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
I planned to bowl wide yorkers in Super Over: Arshdeep after heroics vs SL

India pacer Arshdeep Singh linked his success in the Super Over against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s match to his ability to nail the wide yorkers.

Dubai
Sep 27 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Arshdeep was taken to the cleaners by Sri Lanka batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, getting smashed around for 26 runs in two overs here on Friday.

But the left-arm pacer came back well and conceded just two runs in the Super Over, and also took the wickets of Perera and Dasun Shanaka.

My feeling was thatwe got hit in the Power Play, but everyone chipped in later and took the game to Super Over. My plan in the Super Over was clear bowl wide yorkers, and make them (SL batters) score on the off-side, said Arshdeep in a video posted by BCCI.

 

The plan worked to perfection as both Perera and Shanaka were caught at deep point (Rinku Singh) and deep backward point (Jitesh Sharma) as India emerged the winner in the Super Over after the scores were tied at 202 in the regulation time. 

Arshdeep has played just two matches in the ongoing Asia Cup as India stuck with two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, largely owing to the nature of the Dubai pitch.

But he is not disappointed.

"I always try to keep myself mentally ready. Whenever you go to bed, you should feel that you have given your 100 percent. Whenever you are not playing you should give your 100 per cent off the field, hold the players who are playing, train well, work on your fitness."  However, the 26-year-old had a moment of delight when he became the first Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

He was the third quickest (64 matches) to reach the landmark behind spinners Rashid Khan (53) of Afghanistan and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (54).

But the Punjab man wants to live in the present and work on his skills.

You just need to enjoy the present irrespective of the situation. Whenever my turn comes contain the runs, build the pressure and take wickets. New ball, old ball, first innings or second innings, I just need to adapt to the situations.

Fortunately, I got lot of good partners whether it's Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) bhai, Shami bhai, Bumrah bhai or Hardik bhai. We just try to keep the pressure up. I need to thank all of them, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup India cricket team

Sep 27 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

