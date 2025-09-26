India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India (IND) are locking horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. However, the game carries no impact on the tournament standings, as India have already sealed their spot in the final, while Sri Lanka are out of contention after back-to-back defeats. Check IND vs SL Aisa Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the India vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
India will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Friday, September 26.
What will be the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 26?
The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.