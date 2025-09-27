Hardik Pandya injury update: Fitness test scheduled before IND vs PAK Final

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India maintained their undefeated streak in the Asia Cup 2025 after securing a dramatic Super Over win over Sri Lanka in their third and final Super 4 match. It just might be unfair to say India has all the momentum on their side as they prepare to face Pakistan for the first time in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue got a huge injury blow during their game against Sri Lanka after the team’s premier all-rounder and second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Hardik Pandya, suffered a concerning injury during the second innings of the match.
India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the media in the post-match press conference where he revealed the nature of Pandya’s injury. He also said that the all-rounder is not yet out of the all-important final as the final assessment of his injury will be made on Saturday to decide whether he will be fit enough to take the field on Sunday or not.
How Pandya got injured
In the match, India set a mammoth target of 203 runs in front of Sri Lanka and Hardik Pandya was given the charge to open India’s bowling attack in the second innings. The all-rounder started in the best possible manner and gave just seven runs from the over while also taking the prized wicket of Kusal Mendis (0). However, after the over, Pandya was seen holding his leg in discomfort and eventually walked off the field and did not return for the rest of the match.
Morne Morkel on Pandya’s injury
India bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed concerns over Hardik Pandya’s fitness after the all-rounder bowled just one over against Sri Lanka before leaving the field due to cramps. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Morkel confirmed that Pandya’s condition would be monitored closely. “Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call,” he said. While the sight of Pandya struggling sparked worries ahead of the final, Morkel stressed it was a case of cramps rather than a serious injury. Abhishek Sharma also faced similar discomfort but was later declared fit.
India to skip training ahead of final against Pakistan
India bowling coach Morne Morkel also said in the presser that Team India will skip training before Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai, stressing the importance of recovery after a draining schedule. India edged Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller to maintain their unbeaten run, and with players set to feature in a third match within a week, Morkel said rest and smart preparation are vital. He outlined recovery routines including ice baths, pool sessions, massages, and proper sleep to keep the squad fresh. Calling the Sri Lanka clash the ideal build-up, he emphasized mental readiness over physical drills.