IND vs PAK: Not playing against Pakistan often makes a difference says Gill

India’s opening batter Shubman Gill admitted that not playing against Pakistan often makes a big difference while facing their strong bowling line-up in major tournaments.

"We don't play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don't play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments," Gill told media persons on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash in the Super4 of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pressure same against other teams in World Cup

Gill could muster just 10 against Pakistan in the group stage but was able to bring up a fifty against Nepal in the Asia Cup. He said that although the pressure of playing against Pakistan is a bit different, however, it is ideal preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023.



“It was my first time against Pakistan in senior cricket (Asia Cup league match). The pressure is slightly different (from other matches). I believe that we’ll face the same kind of pressure [as against Pakistan] in all the nine games of the World Cup,” said the 24-year-old who celebrated his birthday on September 08.

“It won’t make a difference if we play against Afghanistan, Netherlands or Pakistan. All games in the World Cup are must-win games for us” he added further.

Admiration for Babar Azam

“We definitely look at Babar [as a special player]. If any player does well, then we look at the reasons for his success. He’s a world-class player. We look up to him and admire him,” said the man with 1,514 ODI runs at an average of 63.



India play Pakistan in Super4 of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10, 2023. In the last metting between the two sides, the match was washed out after India's innings.