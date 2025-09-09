Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: Where to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match

The 2025 Asia Cup T20 is underway with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the Group B opening fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on tonight. Afghanistan, who are coming fresh off a brilliant outing in the T20 tri-series against Pakistan and UAE, will be the favourites to win the match despite the heartbreaking loss in the final.
On the other hand, Hong Kong, who are set to feature in their fifth Asia Cup, will fancy their chances of a win after qualifying for the tournament by beating Nepal in the qualifiers. Before the Asia Cup opener, both teams have faced each other five times in T20Is, out of which Afghanistan have won three times, while Hong Kong have emerged victorious on two occasions. This means the two sides are not unfamiliar with each other at all and are expected to produce a high-quality match in the Asia Cup 2025 opening fixture.
Also Read
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
Afghanistan will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9.
What will be the venue for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9?
The match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the toss take place for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.