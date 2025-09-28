Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Farhan to de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes vs Bumrah in cricket

Farhan to de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes vs Bumrah in cricket

Pakistan opener Farhan smashed Bumrah for three sixes in Asia Cup 2025 - two in the high-pressure Super Four clash and another in the tournament final.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For much of his career, Jasprit Bumrah has stood as the immovable force in international cricket. His toe-crushing yorkers, deceptive slower balls, and unrelenting accuracy have made him one of the toughest bowlers of his generation to hit out of the park. Yet, even cricket’s most reliable guardians have their weak spots — and a handful of batters have managed to etch their names into history by clearing the ropes against India’s spearhead.  Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025
 
Sahibzada Farhan: A new thorn in Bumrah’s side
 
The Asia Cup 2025 saw Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan script his own chapter in the rivalry. The aggressive opener smashed Bumrah for three sixes in T20 Internationals — two in the high-pressure Super Four clash and another in the tournament final.
 
 
Farhan’s assault stood out not just for its timing but also for its rarity. Few batters have dared to target Bumrah with such conviction on the international stage. In a contest brimming with emotion, Farhan’s towering shots became symbolic of Pakistan’s counterpunch against India’s most lethal bowler.  Batters who hit Most sixes against Bumrah 
  • AB de Villiers (South Africa)— 85 balls, 8 sixes (IPL)
  • Virat Kohli (India) — 101 balls, 6 sixes (IPL)
  • JP Duminy (South Africa) - 33 balls, 6 Sixes (IPL)
  • Pat Cummins (Australia) - 34 balls, 5 Sixes (IPL)
  • Andre Russell (West Indies) — 52 balls, 3 sixes (IPL)
  • MS Dhoni (India) — 65 balls, 2 sixes (IPL)
  • Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 3 Sixes (T20Is)
 
 
AB de Villiers: The master of audacity in IPL

Also Read

IND vs PAK final

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Final: Varun gets the breakthrough; Farhan departs after 50

Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs PAK final: What will Surya do if Naqvi presents Asia Cup trophy?

Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11, toss time, streaming

Hardik Pandya during Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka

How will India miss Hardik Pandya Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details

IND vs PAK final live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 Final today?

 
When it comes to the Indian Premier League, AB de Villiers remains the most successful in unsettling Bumrah. The South African legend has dispatched him for eight sixes, the most by any batter across formats. Known for innovation and sheer audacity, de Villiers’ dominance against Bumrah came during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where his unorthodox angles often neutralised the bowler’s yorkers.
 
Others too have found fleeting success. JP Duminy and Virat Kohli both struck six sixes each against Bumrah in the IPL, while Pat Cummins surprised many by hitting five, using his long reach to power through Mumbai Indians’ ace.
 
Sam Konstas: History-maker in Tests
 
In red-ball cricket, Jasprit Bumrah’s supremacy has been almost unchallenged. It took until December 2024 — after 4,484 balls bowled in Test cricket — for anyone to clear him for a six. That honour went to Sam Konstas, the young Australian batter.
 
Konstas not only broke the record but also piled up runs against Bumrah in a single spell, scoring 34 off 33 deliveries. It was a watershed moment, highlighting that even in the format where Bumrah reigns supreme, there is space for audacity. 
 
Bumrah's five most expensive spells in T20Is
  • 1/43 vs Australia in Sydney, 2016
  • 0/45 vs Pakistan in Dubai, 2025
  • 0/45 vs New Zealand in Hamilton, 2020
  • 2/47 vs West Indies in Lauderhill, 2016
  • 0/50 vs Australia in Hyderabad, 2022
 

More From This Section

IND vs PAK T20

Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma set sights on breaking records in Asia Cup final vs PAK

Arshdeep Singh

PCB targets Arshdeep Singh with ICC complaint before Asia Cup 2025 final

India vs Pakistan Dubai match today

IND vs PAK final win prediction: Experts' take on Asia Cup final winner

IND vs PAK T20

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan controversy - all you need to know

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Cricket News Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20 India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final LIVEInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsPaynearby IPOJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon