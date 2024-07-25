Sri Lanka, B'desh register big wins to enter semifinals of women's Asia Cup

In the semifinals, defending champions India will take on Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka will be up against Pakistan on Friday.

Hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cruised into the semifinals of the women's Asia Cup T20 tournament with comfortable victories over Thailand and Malaysia here on Wednesday. While Sri Lanka thrashed Thailand by 10 wickets in the final group match of the tournament, Bangladesh hammered Malaysia by 114 runs earlier in the day at the same venue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the first match of the day, Bangladesh rode on opener Murshida Khatun's 59-ball 80 and skipper Nigar Sultana's 37-ball 62 to post a commanding 191 for 2. Opting to bat, Khatun and wicket-keeper Dilara Akter (33) shared 65 runs for the opening wicket before the former joined hands with Sultana to stitch 89 runs for the second wicket to set the foundation for the big total.

Bangladesh then restricted Malaysia to 77 for 8 in 20 overs to register a convincing win and a place in the semifinals.

In the last group match of the tournament, Thailand could muster only 93 for 7 after opting to bat.

Wicket-keeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored for Thailand with a 53-ball 47.

Off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari (2/13) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

The chase was a cakewalk for Sri Lanka with skipper Chamari Athapaththu (49 not out) and Vishmi Gunaratne (39) remaining unbeaten to guide the island nation home in a resounding fashion.

None of the Thailand bowlers could manage to make an impact with the Sri Lankan openers breezing their way to victory.

In the semifinals, defending champions India will take on Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka will be up against Pakistan on Friday.