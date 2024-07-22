Business Standard
Bangladesh calm amid curfew after top court scrapped some job quotas

No violence or protests reported on Monday morning and media said curfew would be relaxed for 3 hours in afternoon, extended from 2 hours previous day, so that people could buy essentials

Clashes between protesters and security forces killed at least 139 people across the South Asian nation after the high court last month reinstated job reservations

Reuters DHAKA
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Bangladesh appeared calm on Monday amid a curfew, but widespread disruption of telecoms prevailed a day after the Supreme Court scrapped some quotas for government jobs that sparked protests this month that killed scores.
 
Clashes between protesters and security forces killed at least 139 people across the South Asian nation after the high court last month reinstated job reservations removed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in 2018.
 
On Sunday, however, the Supreme Court ordered that 93 per cent of government jobs should be allocated on the basis of merit, against earlier quotas of 56 per cent for groups such as families of freedom fighters, women, and people from underdeveloped areas.
 
There were no reports of violence or protests on Monday morning and media said curfew would be relaxed for three hours in the afternoon, extended from two hours the previous day, so that people could buy essentials.
 
Student protesters have said they plan to continue demonstrations, however, until the release of detained protest leaders, and have demanded the government lift the curfew and re-open universities shut since Wednesday.
 
They have set a 48-hour deadline for the government to act on the demands.
 

Last week's protests saw thousands injured as security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to scatter the demonstrators.
 
Experts have blamed the unrest on stagnant job growth in the private sector and high rates of youth unemployment that have made government jobs, with their regular wage hikes and other privileges, more attractive.
 
Hasina, who was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term this year, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, and crackdowns on free speech and dissent in the past - charges her government denies.
 
Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Foreign Affairs anti-government protests Bangladesh Supreme court

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

