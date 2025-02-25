Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / AUS vs SA: What is the cut off time for a 20-over game today in Rawalpindi?

While the overs continue to be reduced as time passes by, ODi cricket allows a minimum of a 20-over game when rain plays spoilsport on the night.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match 7 of the ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and South Africa has been interrupted due to rain at the moment in Rawalpindi. The encounter holds great importance in terms of both sides' qualification hopes for the semi-finals of the marquee tournament.

With no toss having taken place yet, it is confirmed that the overs will be reduced if the match is to be played later today. Both South Africa and Australia have registered a win each in their group stage openers, and the winner of today's match would have all but confirmed one of the semi-finalists from Group B today.

 

There is still time for a match to be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: One-sided games have taken sheen off India-Pak rivalry  How is a match decided in a rain-curtailed game in ODI cricket?  While the overs will be reduced as time passes by in a rain curtailed game according to DLS method, ODi cricket allows a minimum of a 20-over game when rain plays spoilsport on the night. The cut off for the 20-over game is decided on the day as it does take 3.5-4 hours for 40 overs to be played on any given day.  What is the cut-off time for a 20-over game today?    With the Australia vs South Africa game scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST earlier, it is expected that the cut-off time for the 20-over game would be around 6:30-7 PM IST.  If a 20-over game is played today, both teams will be expected to change their plans and get that aggressive mindset in order to set a 20-over like total on the scoreboard as well. Fans would then be getting a high-octane encounter under the floodlights. 

This will be the second match of the tournament to take place in Rawalpindi if the weather allows, following New Zealand's victory over Bangladesh last night, which secured the semi-final spots for both New Zealand and India from Group A, eliminating Pakistan and Bangladesh in the process. Rawalpindi is hosting its first one-day internationals since April 2023, when Pakistan played New Zealand in the first two matches of a five-game series.

Historically, Rawalpindi has been known for high-scoring games, and the trend continued in those two encounters. Pakistan emerged victorious in both, successfully chasing targets of 288 and 336, while the Black Caps comfortably chased down Bangladesh's 9-236 on Monday.

   

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

