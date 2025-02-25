Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BAN vs NZ: The way we pulled things back with ball was amazing - Santner

The positive result for New Zealand ensured their semifinal berth in the tournament along with India, while knocking out hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh from the mega event.

Press Trust of India Rawalpindi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

All-rounder Michael Bracewell picking up wickets in the middle phase of the game with his slow bowling was key to New Zealand's five-wicket victory in their Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh here on Monday, believed skipper Mitchell Santner.

Rachin Ravindra (112) and Michael Bracewell (4/26) were the two stars for New Zealand on the night.

"Feels nice to qualify. Knew Bangladesh would be a challenge," Santner said in the post-match presentation ceremony. 

"The way we pulled things back with the ball was amazing. Hard to take middle-overs wickets in ODIs and Bracewell was amazing. He's a quality bowler now, the way he can change his pace on these wickets is outstanding. Bowls a lot to right-handers too," the captain added.

 

He was also effusive in his praise for Ravindra who anchored the chase of 237 after early setbacks.

"He's doing Rachin things I guess. He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn't as fluid as he'd have liked but when he gets going he's tough to stop. His partnerships were good too," Santner said.

About playing India in the final group game on Sunday in Dubai, he said, "It will be a different challenge on a different surface. Might be slower." 

  Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who top-scored for his team with 77, rued the loss of wickets in the middle overs.

"We started well today. (But) we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. We didn't bat properly. Was a good wicket to bat on. We needed two big partnerships," Shanto said.

"I think the game vs Pakistan (on February 27) is an important game. Would be good to finish on a high. We need to improve as a batting and fielding side," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

