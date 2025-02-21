Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Brave decision to bat first not knowing how pitch would play: Temba Bavuma

Brave decision to bat first not knowing how pitch would play: Temba Bavuma

The Proteas scored a massive 315/6 before dismissing their opponents for 208 runs to begin their campaign in the marquee ICC event with a 107-run victory.

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma

Press Trust of India Karachi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said batting first on the National Stadium pitch here was a "brave decision" and commended his players for doing good assessment of the wicket in their Champions Trophy opener against Afghanistan on Friday.

The Proteas scored a massive 315/6 before dismissing their opponents for 208 runs to begin their campaign in the marquee ICC event with a 107-run victory.

Bavuma, who himself contributed 58 runs, added that the pitch here reminded him of the surfaces prepared back home.

"Clinical performance. We got the rub of the green with the toss but it was a brave decision to bat first not knowing how it would play. We took care of that, got a competitive score and then were clinical with the ball," said Bavuma, who enjoyed a 129-run partnership with opener Ryan Rickelton (103), which helped South Africa amass the big total.

 

"All in all, close to our best performance. The wicket looked different. Closer to a wicket back home. The batters do their assessment and then do what needs to be done. Lots of crack, a bit of variable bounce but assessing a good score was tricky," he added.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

Also Read

Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan: We'll treat this match like any other - Haris Rauf

Champions Trophy 2025 points table, full schedule and results

Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

Ryan Rickelton

AFG vs SA HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: All-round South Africa spoil Afghanistan's debut

PremiumIndia vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

ICC Men's Champions Trophy: Restaurants, pubs pad up for India-Pak match

ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan missing from IND vs BAN broadcast logo, PCB seeks ICC response

He said that South Africa's bowling plan was to hit the deck hard and in the right areas, adding that it was now time to concentrate on tougher opponents.

"The guys at the back end felt that it was tough (to score) in a good area or shorter. Our thinking was to hit the pitch hard and see what happens. We'll enjoy the win but then start gearing up for what we need to do against Australia."  Player of the Match, Rickelton, who scored his maiden ODI ton, said his initial assessment of the pitch was that it would play tough but it behaved nicely.

"Bit of a different one, I was quite nervous coming in. My first proper ICC event. To contribute to the team and set us up for a win is something I'm very chuffed with.

"We thought it (pitch) would be tacky upfront but it played all right. Bounce was a bit inconsistent but you adjust accordingly. Thought we could have pushed a bit harder but Aiden (Markram) played a great knock at the back there to get a competitive total," he said.

He was, however, disappointed with his run out.

Rickelton flicked back to the bowler after dancing down the crease. Rashid Khan fired a throw at the South African, who ducked and dived to get back to safety only to see the keeper whip off the bails.

"Disappointed to get out, especially in that manner. Said I thought Rash (Rashid) threw it at my head."  Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was visibly unhappy with his team's batting, adding that the toss played a crucial role in the match.'  "I think the batting was not good enough today. The pitch was helping them in the second innings. But we did well in the bowling but not so good in the first 20 overs.

"The toss was important, it was not a typical Karachi pitch. Their bowlers bowled well too. We have achieved a lot coming to this tournament. We have the ability to fight but we didn't play the way we wanted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB vs MI

WPL 2025 RCB vs MI HIGHLIGHTS: RCB start home leg with loss; MI win by 4 wkts

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B schedule

Champions Trophy: Group B schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Ryan Rickelton

Who is Ryan Rickelton? Proteas batter who scored a ton vs Afghanistan

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs England Playing 11

Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs ENG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi becomes oldest Afghanistan player to play Champions Trophy

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon