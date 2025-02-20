Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / IND vs BAN: Hridoy-Jaker record stand saves the day for Bangladesh in Dubai

IND vs BAN: Hridoy-Jaker record stand saves the day for Bangladesh in Dubai

With India looking right on track to restrict Bangladesh to a low total on day, fortunes took a shift in their opponent's favour and saw two dolly catches being dropped one after the other.

IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh batters Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stood tall against the Indian bowling attack in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener, going on to stitch the country's highest 6th wicket partnership in the marquee event. Their record 152-run partnership on the day was supported by a couple of lucky escapes as well.  After the Bangladesh top order got off to the worst possible start with opener Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Shanto getting sent back to the pavilion for a duck in the first 2 overs courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Mohd Shami and Harshit Rana.  Wickets at regular intervals saw the Bangla Tigers in search of some inspiration at 35/5 within the powerplay. With India looking right on track to restrict Bangladesh to a low total on day, fortunes took a shift in their opponent's favour and saw two dolly catches being dropped one after the other in a short period.   ALSO READ: IND vs BAN: Rohit denies Axar a hattrick, Netizens react to dropped catch 
Highest partnership for 6th wicket or below in Champions Trophy 
 
152* Towhid Hridoy & Jaker Ali vs Ind Dubai 2025
131 Justin Kemp & Mark Boucher vs Pak Mohali 2006
122 Chris Cairns & Chris Harris vs Ind Nairobi 2000
117 Rahul Dravid & Mohd Kaif vs Zim Colombo RPS 2002
  While Rohit dropped a hattrick ball catch in the slips, Hardik Pandya later on dropped Jaker at 21 as well. What followed was a resilient display with the bat by both Hridoy and Jaker who went on to register the highest 6th wicket partnership for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy.  Both batters stood their ground and played mindfully by rotating the strike when needed and releasing pressure by boundaries in between. Rohit and co. would be rueing the missed chances on the day as Bangladesh went on to register a 228-run total in their 50 overs.  Hridoy went on to score a century for his country despite of cramping up quite badly in the innings.

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

Champions Trophy: Google India's Bollywood-Inspired wish for Team India

Rohit Sharma

IND vs BAN: Rohit denies Axar a hattrick, Netizens react to dropped catch

Fakhar Zaman

Big blow for Pak ahead of India clash; Fakhar Zaman ruled out of CT 2025

Pakistan cricket team

Champions Trophy: Pakistan's road ahead - why wins vs IND, BAN are crucial

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh preview, player battles and more

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon