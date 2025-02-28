Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Jos Buttler to step down as England's captain after Champions Trophy

Jos Buttler to step down as England's captain after Champions Trophy

Buttler admitted that his decision was influenced by England's premature exit from the Champions Trophy, following consecutive defeats to Australia and Afghanistan

Jos Buttler

Nagpur: England's captain Jos Buttler addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, announced that he will step down from the role at the end of the team’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. The 34-year-old made the announcement ahead of England’s final league match against South Africa, marking the end of his tenure as skipper. 
 
Elimination forces Buttler’s decision
  Buttler admitted that his decision was influenced by England’s premature exit from the Champions Trophy, following consecutive defeats to Australia and Afghanistan. The team’s failure to qualify for the knockout stages extended a string of poor performances in major ICC tournaments, leading to increased scrutiny over his leadership.
 
 
The former T20 World Cup-winning captain acknowledged that the team’s struggles had played a significant role in his choice to step away.

Also Read

Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghans fight back as Atal's resilience, Omarzai's blitz lift total to 273

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Afghanistan vs Australia: Lahore weather news today

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch AFG vs AUS live match?

 
England’s decline in ICC tournaments 
After guiding England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Buttler’s leadership saw a downward spiral in white-ball tournaments.
  • 2023 ODI World Cup: England crashed out in the group stage after a dismal campaign.
  • 2024 T20 World Cup: Their title defence ended in the semi-finals, with a heavy defeat to India.
  • 2025 Champions Trophy: England’s hopes ended in the group stage, with back-to-back defeats sealing their fate.
Compounding their struggles, England came into the Champions Trophy on the back of a 0-3 series whitewash against India, further highlighting their declining form. 
Jos Buttler’s Captaincy Record in International Cricket
 
Jos Buttler took over as England’s white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan’s retirement, inheriting the leadership of a World Cup-winning squad. However, his tenure in ODIs has been largely disappointing.
  • Matches as captain: 44
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses: 25
Under his leadership, England failed to maintain their dominance in the 50-over format, suffering significant setbacks, including a group-stage exit in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
 
With Buttler set to relinquish the captaincy, England will now look for a fresh leader to revive their white-ball dominance ahead of the next cycle of ICC events.

More From This Section

SA vs ENG

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG playing 11, live match time, streaming

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy Afghanistan vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ICC events

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Check Afghanistan, Australia playing 11 today

Pakistan cricket team

Govt official to ask PM Sharif to address Pakistan's debacle in Parliament

Rassie van der Dussen

Champions Trophy: India's advantage in Dubai is no secret, says der Dussen

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Jos Buttler England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon