Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs NZ semis live?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs NZ semis live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand on their app and website.

Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa and New Zealand are set to face off in a highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Both teams come into the match with strong performances in the tournament and will be vying for a place in the final.  Check South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal 2025 live score, full scorecard here
 
Team News
  South Africa 
The Proteas have received a boost with both Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi recovering from illness, which kept them out of the match against England. However, Aiden Markram, who passed a fitness test on Tuesday, is expected to take de Zorzi’s place in the playing XI.
 
 
The squad remains largely unchanged, with the bowling line-up consisting of two allrounders, one specialist spinner, and two frontline pacers. George Linde has joined the squad as a travelling reserve.

Also Read

South Africa vs New Zealand live score and match updates today

SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 2nd SF: Who will join India in final? Toss at 2 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Shama Mohamed

After fat-shaming Rohit Sharma, Congress leader now cheers India's victory

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Strike rotation was key to my innings - Kohli on his 56 singles

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Which team will clash with India in the final on March 9?

Champions Trophy 2025 final date and live timing, live streaming, telecast

India cricket team

India's dominance continues: 5th final appearance in seven ICC tournaments

 
Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
 
New Zealand 
Kiwis’ main selection dilemma revolves around which one of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, or Daryl Mitchell will sit out. Conway missed the match against India, allowing Mitchell to play, while Young and Ravindra have both scored centuries in the tournament, strengthening their cases for retention.
 
With Conway registering scores of 30 and 10, the final call is expected to be between him and Mitchell.
 
Probable XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.
 
Head-to-Head and Tournament History
 
  • South Africa and New Zealand have not played bilateral white-ball cricket against each other since 2017, but they have met in recent ICC tournaments.
  • At the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, both teams won one match each.
  • They also faced off in the Pakistan tri-nation series, where New Zealand emerged victorious.
  • In ICC tournament history, the teams have clashed 11 times, with New Zealand winning seven of those encounters.
  • South Africa remain the only team to have reached the knockout stage in each of the last seven ICC events, across men’s, women’s, and Under-19 competitions.
 

Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

 
When will the match between South Africa and New Zealand semifinal take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal is scheduled to take place on March 5 (Wednesday)?
 
What is the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.
 
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 5?
 
The toss for the match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal will take place at 2 pm IST.
 
When will the match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 5?
 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal will start at 2:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal 2 between South Africa and New Zealand in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 SF 2 between South Africa and New Zealand in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand on their app and website.
 

Global broadcast guide for South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai

 
Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean
Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video
New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
     

More From This Section

Champions Trophy New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ICC events

Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ICC events

Steve Smith

Steve Smith bids farewell to ODI cricket after Champions Trophy exit

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand vs South Africa playing 11 live updates

Champions Trophy SF 2, SA vs NZ Playing 11: What will be XIs of both teams?

Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal: South Africa vs New Zealand key toss stats

Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

India vs Australia semifinal live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs AUS semis live?

Topics : Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon