Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs NZ semis live?

South Africa and New Zealand are set to face off in a highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Both teams come into the match with strong performances in the tournament and will be vying for a place in the final. Check South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal 2025 live score, full scorecard here
Team News
South Africa
The Proteas have received a boost with both Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi recovering from illness, which kept them out of the match against England. However, Aiden Markram, who passed a fitness test on Tuesday, is expected to take de Zorzi’s place in the playing XI.
The squad remains largely unchanged, with the bowling line-up consisting of two allrounders, one specialist spinner, and two frontline pacers. George Linde has joined the squad as a travelling reserve.
Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand
Kiwis’ main selection dilemma revolves around which one of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, or Daryl Mitchell will sit out. Conway missed the match against India, allowing Mitchell to play, while Young and Ravindra have both scored centuries in the tournament, strengthening their cases for retention.
With Conway registering scores of 30 and 10, the final call is expected to be between him and Mitchell.
Probable XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.
Head-to-Head and Tournament History
- South Africa and New Zealand have not played bilateral white-ball cricket against each other since 2017, but they have met in recent ICC tournaments.
- At the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, both teams won one match each.
- They also faced off in the Pakistan tri-nation series, where New Zealand emerged victorious.
- In ICC tournament history, the teams have clashed 11 times, with New Zealand winning seven of those encounters.
- South Africa remain the only team to have reached the knockout stage in each of the last seven ICC events, across men’s, women’s, and Under-19 competitions.
Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
When will the match between South Africa and New Zealand semifinal take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal is scheduled to take place on March 5 (Wednesday)?
What is the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 5?
The toss for the match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal will take place at 2 pm IST.
When will the match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 5?
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal will start at 2:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal 2 between South Africa and New Zealand in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand.
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 SF 2 between South Africa and New Zealand in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand on their app and website.
Global broadcast guide for South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai
|Country
|Online Streaming
|TV Broadcast
|India
|JioHotstar
|JioStar (Star & Network 18)
|Pakistan
|Myco, Tamasha app
|PTV, Ten Sports
|UAE & MENA
|STARZPLAY
|CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
|United Kingdom
|Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app
|Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
|United States & Canada
|Willow by Cricbuzz app
|Willow TV
|Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean app
|ESPN Caribbean
|Australia
|Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|NOW, Sky Go apps
|Sky Sport NZ
|South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport app
|SuperSport
|Bangladesh
|Toffee app
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Afghanistan
|No official streaming option
|ATN
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa
|Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear