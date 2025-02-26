Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy Group B: AUS, SA, ENG, AFG qualification scenario

Champions Trophy Group B: AUS, SA, ENG, AFG qualification scenario

Both the semifinal spots from Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy are still up for grabs

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the two semifinalists of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy have already been decided, with two matches from the group still to take place, the race for the semifinals in Group B is very much alive, as no team has been able to secure their place in the last four.
 
The washed-out match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday kept both England and Afghanistan in contention for the final spots. The latter two teams are currently playing against each other in Lahore. The match has a lot at stake, as the losing side will become the first team to be eliminated.
 
 
So, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how the qualification scenario stands for all four teams in Group B going forward.
 
If Afghanistan wins today 
Afghanistan and England 

If Afghanistan successfully defends the 326-run target today, they will eliminate England and will have two points from two games. They will then have to beat Australia in their final game to qualify. A loss would result in both Australia and South Africa going through.
 
Australia and South Africa 
For Australia to qualify, they just need to win their last match against Afghanistan, which will secure their place in the final four. If they fail to do so, they will have to hope England beat the Proteas by a big margin to push South Africa's net run rate below Australia's. In that case, Australia will advance at the expense of South Africa.
 
On the other hand, South Africa has an easier path than Australia to qualify. If Australia wins against Afghanistan, the Proteas will qualify before playing their last match. If Afghanistan wins, South Africa will have to either win their last game against England or ensure that if they lose, they do not lose by a huge margin. In that case, the Proteas will edge past Australia on net run rate.
 
If England wins today 
Afghanistan and England 
If England successfully chases down the 326-run target today, they will eliminate Afghanistan on the spot and will have two points from two games. They will then have to beat South Africa in their final game to qualify. A loss would result in both Australia and South Africa going through.
 
Australia and South Africa 
For Australia to qualify, they just need to win their last match against Afghanistan, which will confirm their spot in the final four. If they fail to do so, they will have to hope England beats the Proteas by a big margin to lower South Africa's net run rate below Australia's or that the Proteas beat England by any margin. In both cases, Australia will take one of the two semifinal spots from Group B.
 
On the other hand, South Africa will have to win their final match and hope Afghanistan beats Australia. If both Afghanistan and South Africa lose their games, Australia and England will qualify. However, if Afghanistan beats Australia, South Africa will just have to ensure they win their last match or keep their loss margin small enough so that they have a better net run rate than Australia to qualify.
 

Topics : Australia cricket team England cricket team South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

