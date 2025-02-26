Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 centuries record in 3-4 years: Wasim Jaffer

Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 centuries record in 3-4 years: Wasim Jaffer

Kohli, 36, currently has 82 international centuries across all formats, with his latest coming in India's commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan

Virat Kohli

Dubai: India's Virat Kohli plays the winning shot during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India opener and Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer believes Virat Kohli will continue to play for at least three to four more years and is well on track to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli, 36, currently has 82 international centuries across all formats, with his latest coming in India's commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

But before this, Kohli had struggled for runs at home.

"As a cricket fan you want to see Virat as much as you can. With the form he was in (against Pakistan), nobody wants to see him get out. When he makes runs everybody is happy, and I am sure everyone wants Virat to play for 3-4 more years and break all records," Jaffer said during the launch of India Corporate T20 Bash (ICBT20), a corporate cricket league, here on Wednesday.

 

"The century record is one that looks like Virat is going to break. When Sachin Tendulkar made 100 centuries it looked it will never be broken but the way Virat made runs since 2010 it looks he will break that impossible thing. If Virat breaks that Sachin Tendulkar will also be very happy," he added.

Also Read

Afghanistan vs England live score updates

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Nabi gets his second; England 4 down

Fakhar Zaman

PCB advises Fakhar to reconsider his decision regarding ODI retirement

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan's head coach believes absence of Fakhar, Ayub hurt the team in CT

AFG vs ENG Credit: ACB

Can Afghanistan defend 326 vs ENG? Check successful run chases in Lahore

ENG vs AFG live streaming

ENG vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?

Jaffer, a member of the steering committee of the league, was also all praise for Shubman Gill but said it is unfair to compare him with Kohli.

"It will be unfair on Shubman to judge him with Virat Kohli, Shubman is making his own road. He is playing terrific cricket. In England series, he was man-of-the-series, he made a good start to the Champions Trophy and I hope he will continue because everybody has expectations from him. He and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal are going to take Indian batting forward.

"It is nice to watch the way he is playing cricket," he said.

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs, who is the brand ambassador of the ICBT20, echoed Jaffer's views, staying that Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him.

"I think its long time because of his (Kohli's) fitness and his hunger, he can go for at least another 4 years. He is in the same boat like AB de Villiers, AB might have retired a bit too early but there were never issues with their fitness and hunger. Virat's hunger for runs in unbelievable," Gibbs said.

"The way he copes pressure specially while chasing in ODI cricket is phenomenal."  Gibbs said India are favourites to win the Champions Trophy, and also lauded Gill as a "special player".

"Shubman is a special talent, he is technically correct and bit more talented," he said.

"India are obviously the favourites, they look very strong. But South Africa are also in a good space, obviously I understand their history when it comes to big tournaments but hopefully they can rectify that and we can see South Africa and India in final. But India looks formidable."  The ICBT20 will feature six teams -- Bengaluru Avengers, Delhi Kings, Gurugram Spartans, Gujarat Diamonds, Hyderabad Royals and Mumbai Champions in the inagural season to be held here in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ENG vs AFG playing 11

Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG Playing 11: What will be both teams' XI today?

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghan player to score 100 in Champions Trophy

India Pakistan Match

Teen, his parents held for 'anti-national slogans' during India-Pak match

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan's cricket decline began under PM Imran Khan's tenure: Najam Sethi

ENG vs AFG

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs ENG pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Topics : Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy Sachin Tendulkar India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon