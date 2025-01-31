Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Imran Khan's name will remain on Lahore stadium enclosure, clarifies PCB

Imran Khan's name will remain on Lahore stadium enclosure, clarifies PCB

Speculation was doing the rounds that PCB had removed the name of the 1992 World Cup-winning former captain from one of the enclosures at the stadium due to the "current political situation"

Imran khan

Imran khan(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed speculation that legendary cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's name would be removed from an enclosure at the recently-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore owing to his incarceration on charges of corruption.

Speculation was doing the rounds that PCB had removed the name of the 1992 World Cup-winning former captain from one of the enclosures at the stadium due to the "current political situation".

"No names have been changed or removed on enclosures," an official of the PCB said without taking any names, adding that names of all enclosures will remain as they were earlier.

The Gaddafi stadium has been renovated for the Champions Trophy that starts on February 19.

 

The Imran Khan enclosure, which is one of the VIP stands in the stadium, has been a permanent fixture at the venue since 1992.

Also Read

Image via Twitter

Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for Champions Trophy on Feb 11

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB assures their readiness to host the event

Saim Ayub

PCB chief rules out Pakistan opener from Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB hopeful of Rohit attending opening ceremony of Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy

PCB dismisses rumours about Champions Trophy being moved out of country

The former Prime Minister is presently in Attock jail of Punjab province and has vehemently denied allegations of corruption, insisting that he is a victim of political vendetta.

However, a court recently convicted him and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, sentencing them to 14 and seven years respectively in prison.

Imran, who leads the Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, is currently in opposition to the ruling coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Punjab province is governed by a PML (N) government led by Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier, Nawaz Sharif.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Moin Khan

'Don't get friendly with Indian players', Moin Khan before Champions Trophy

Mitchell Marsh

Australia's Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury

Rohit Sharma

Why Rohit Sharma won't travel to Lahore for Champions Trophy photoshoot?

ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy: PCB, ICC to organise opening ceremony in Lahore on Feb 16

ICC Champions Trophy

Geoff Allardice to leave ICC CEO role before Champions Trophy 2025 begins

Topics : Imran Khan PCB Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon