India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: BCCI likely to delay ODI squad announcement

BCCI is now likely to request an extension. On the other hand, the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England could be announced by January 12th.

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

With fans waiting for the announcement of the Team India squad for the England series and the Champions trophy 2025, they have been dealt a blow as reports suggest that BCCI won't be releasing the squad in the next 2 days as was expected from the selection committee.
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may delay the announcement of the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England. Initially, it was expected that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would reveal the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy by January 12, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines. However, the BCCI is now likely to request an extension. On the other hand, the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England could be announced by January 12.  ALSO READ: Virat blamed for Yuvraj Singh's exclusion from team after cancer recovery
 
 
BCCI asks for more time to release squad for Champions Trophy
 
As per ICC rules, participating teams are required to submit a provisional squad at least one month before a global event, with the option to make changes later. This time, however, the ICC requested the squads five weeks ahead of the tournament. The BCCI, due to recent commitments, particularly the Test series in Australia, is expected to seek additional time. The provisional Champions Trophy squad, which will mostly consist of players from the three home ODIs against England, is now expected to be announced around January 18-19, about a week later than initially planned. The Champions Trophy will begin on February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

