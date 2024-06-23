2-in-2! Cummins scripts history with two hattricks in a row | AUS vs AFG

Star pacer Pat Cummins scripted history of its kind by claiming back-to-back hattricks in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. While Cummins registered his first hat trick in T20 Internationals against Bangladesh on June 21 in a Super 8 fixture of Group 1, the second hattrick came in the next match against Afghanistan.
He is the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket to claim a hat trick in two matches in a row.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib were the three victims of Cummins on June 23.
On the back of Pat Cummins's hattrick, Australia clawed back in the game to stop Afghanistan to 148-6 from 118-1 in 16th over.
31-year-old Cummins joined the elite of bowlers with two hattrick in T20 International cricket. Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee and Waseem Abbas (Malta) are the other three bowlers to take two hattrick in T20 cricket.
Two Hat-tricks in T20 Internationals
- Lasith Malinga (SL)
- Tim Southee (NZ)
- Waseem Abbas (MALTA)
- Pat Cummins (AUS)
|Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Player
|Figures
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Pat Cummins
|4/28
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|3/29
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Brett Lee
|3/27
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2007
|Curtis Campher
|4/26
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|2021
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|3/20
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|2021
|Kagiso Rabada
|3/48
|South Africa
|England
|2021
|Karthik Meiyappan
|3/19
|United Arab Emirates
|Sri Lanka
|2022
|Josh Little
|3/22
|Ireland
|New Zealand
|
2022
|Pat Cummins’ cricket record
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Balls faced
|Strike rate
|Century
|Half-century
|Fours
|Sixes
|Test
|62
|89
|13
|1295
|64
|17.04
|2904
|44.59
|0
|3
|127
|29
|ODI
|88
|57
|21
|492
|37
|13.67
|655
|75.11
|0
|0
|39
|11
|T20I
|56
|25
|11
|144
|28
|10.29
|117
|123.08
|0
|0
|11
|6
|IPL
|58
|41
|15
|515
|66
|19.81
|344
|149.71
|0
|3
|33
|34
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best bowling in innings
|Best bowling in match
|Economy
|Average
|Strike rate
|Five-wicket haul
|10-wicket haul
|Test
|62
|115
|12614
|6063
|269
|6/23
|10/62
|2.88
|22.54
|46.89
|12
|2
|ODI
|88
|88
|4583
|4042
|141
|5/70
|5/70
|5.29
|28.67
|32.5
|1
|0
|T20I
|56
|56
|1230
|1508
|66
|3/15
|3/15
|7.36
|22.85
|18.64
|0
|0
|IPL
|58
|58
|1319
|1923
|63
|4/34
|4/34
|8.75
|30.52
|20.94
|0
|0