2-in-2! Cummins scripts history with two hattricks in a row | AUS vs AFG

Star pacer Pat Cummins scripted history of its kind by claiming back-to-back hattricks in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. While Cummins registered his first hat trick in T20 Internationals against Bangladesh on June 21 in a Super 8 fixture of Group 1, the second hattrick came in the next match against Afghanistan.

He is the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket to claim a hat trick in two matches in a row.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib were the three victims of Cummins on June 23.