2-in-2! Cummins scripts history with two hattricks in a row | AUS vs AFG

Pat Cummins is the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket and T20 World Cup history to claim a hat trick in back-to-back matches.

Pat Cummins is the fourth bowler to take two hattricks in T20 Internationals.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 8:04 AM IST
Star pacer Pat Cummins scripted history of its kind by claiming back-to-back hattricks in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. While Cummins registered his first hat trick in T20 Internationals against Bangladesh on June 21 in a Super 8 fixture of Group 1, the second hattrick came in the next match against Afghanistan. 

He is the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket to claim a hat trick in two matches in a row. 
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib were the three victims of Cummins on June 23. 

On the back of Pat Cummins's hattrick, Australia clawed back in the game to stop Afghanistan to 148-6 from 118-1 in 16th over.

31-year-old Cummins joined the elite of bowlers with two hattrick in T20 International cricket. Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee and Waseem Abbas (Malta) are the other three bowlers to take two hattrick in T20 cricket.

Two Hat-tricks in T20 Internationals
  • Lasith Malinga (SL)
  • Tim Southee (NZ)
  • Waseem Abbas (MALTA)
  • Pat Cummins (AUS)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Player Figures Team Opposition Year
Pat Cummins 4/28 Australia Afghanistan 2024
Pat Cummins 3/29 Australia Bangladesh 2024
Brett Lee 3/27 Australia Bangladesh 2007
Curtis Campher 4/26 Ireland Netherlands 2021
Wanindu Hasaranga 3/20 Sri Lanka South Africa 2021
Kagiso Rabada 3/48 South Africa England 2021
Karthik Meiyappan 3/19 United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka 2022
Josh Little 3/22 Ireland New Zealand 2022
 

Pat Cummins’ cricket record
Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest score Average Balls faced Strike rate Century Half-century Fours Sixes
Test 62 89 13 1295 64 17.04 2904 44.59 0 3 127 29
ODI 88 57 21 492 37 13.67 655 75.11 0 0 39 11
T20I 56 25 11 144 28 10.29 117 123.08 0 0 11 6
IPL 58 41 15 515 66 19.81 344 149.71 0 3 33 34
Bowling Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Best bowling in innings Best bowling in match Economy Average Strike rate Five-wicket haul 10-wicket haul
Test 62 115 12614 6063 269 6/23 10/62 2.88 22.54 46.89 12 2
ODI 88 88 4583 4042 141 5/70 5/70 5.29 28.67 32.5 1 0
T20I 56 56 1230 1508 66 3/15 3/15 7.36 22.85 18.64 0 0
IPL 58 58 1319 1923 63 4/34 4/34 8.75 30.52 20.94 0 0

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

