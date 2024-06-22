T20 World Cup: What happens if India vs Bangladesh match gets washed out?

After winning one-sided against Afghanistan in their Super 8 openineg encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, India will be up against Bangladesh in their second Super 8 match on Saturday, June 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

What will happen if the India vs Bangladesh match gets washed out?

India and Bangladesh have played one match each in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage. While India has two points courtesy of a win, the Tigers from Bangladesh lost their opener to Australia in a rain-curtailed game by 28 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

In case of a washout in this game, both teams will get one point each. With this India's tally of points will reach three while Bangladesh will get one point.

But it is the consequences of that one point that makes the washout interesting. India will next play Australia and Bangladesh will be up against Afghanistan.

If India loses to Australia and Bangladesh beats the Afghans, both India and Bangladesh will have three points each. Thus, neither India nor Bangladesh would want to let go of the two points here and be dependent on net run rate and other results.

What are the chances of the India-Bangladesh match getting washed out?

North Sound is situated in the Saint John division of Antigua and it is expected to have mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather from 10:30 am Local time which is 8 pm IST to 2:30 pm Local time which is midnight IST. The chances of rainfall during the same period increase from 8 per cent to 22 per cent. Thus, a wash-out possibility is not very high, but in the Caribbean, rains are as unpredictable as results in a cricket match.