T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG vs AUS Playing 11, live toss time telecast

The Aussies, after claiming an easy win against Bangladesh, would have yet another Asian and spin challenge tackle when they take on Afghanistan in their second Super 8 Group 2 encounter at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday, June 23 (IST).

The Afghans showed brilliant skills with the ball against India but their batters could not match up to the Indian bowling and as a result, they lost. Against the mighty Aussies, they would look to overcome this challenge. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both teams are unlikely to change their playing 11 for this game even though Afghanistan lost their last match.

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Australia Playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi



Australia playing 11 probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan vs Australia head-to-head

The two teams have met only once in T20 internationals before and that match was won by the Aussies quiet convincingly at the Adelaide Oval.

Total matches played: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Australia won: 1

No result: 01

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar

T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan (AFG) vs Australia (AUS) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Afghanistan and Australia will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Sunday (June 23)?

In the AFG vs AUS match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 23?

Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6:00 AM IST on June 23 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match in Afghanistan?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the AFG vs AUS match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 match in Afghanistan?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 match in Afghanistan.