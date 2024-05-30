Disney Star onboards 19 sponsors for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws near, Disney Star on Thursday announced a line-up of 19 sponsors from various industries.

The line-up of sponsors includes Dream11, Maruti, AMFI, Parle Products, BPCL, Haier, ICICI Bank, Jockey, KP Group (Kamala Pasand), Reliance Retail, Samsung India, Housing.com, Jaquar Group, Castrol, Kent RO, TVS Eurogrip, Macho Hint, McNroe, and Vimal.

More sponsors are expected to join before the event.

Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales at Disney Star, said, “We are excited to welcome our esteemed sponsors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The continued support from renowned brands underscores the immense appeal and significance of this tournament."

"This diverse group of sponsors demonstrates the enduring popularity of cricket and the strategic importance of sports consumption and innovative content delivery. As we gear up for this grand event, we eagerly anticipate an exhilarating celebration of cricket that will unite passionate fans and players from around the world," Varghese said.

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on the Disney Star network, and mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar can stream matches free of charge.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off this weekend, with the first match scheduled for 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 2.





The tournament will feature a record 20 teams divided into four groups, competing in 55 matches.

Teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

- Afghanistan

- Australia

- Bangladesh

- Canada

- England

- India

- Ireland

- Namibia

- Nepal

- Netherlands

- New Zealand

- Oman

- Pakistan

- Papua New Guinea (PNG)

- Scotland

- South Africa

- Sri Lanka

- West Indies

- Uganda

- USA



Cricket enjoys a revered status in India, making the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup a significant event that brings together passionate fans and players in a grand celebration of the sport.

India's first match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00 PM IST.