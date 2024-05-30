Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Disney Star onboards 19 sponsors for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on the Disney Star network and can be streamed free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney (Photo: Pexels)

Disney (Photo: Pexels)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws near, Disney Star on Thursday announced a line-up of 19 sponsors from various industries.

The line-up of sponsors includes Dream11, Maruti, AMFI, Parle Products, BPCL, Haier, ICICI Bank, Jockey, KP Group (Kamala Pasand), Reliance Retail, Samsung India, Housing.com, Jaquar Group, Castrol, Kent RO, TVS Eurogrip, Macho Hint, McNroe, and Vimal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More sponsors are expected to join before the event.

Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales at Disney Star, said, “We are excited to welcome our esteemed sponsors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The continued support from renowned brands underscores the immense appeal and significance of this tournament."

"This diverse group of sponsors demonstrates the enduring popularity of cricket and the strategic importance of sports consumption and innovative content delivery. As we gear up for this grand event, we eagerly anticipate an exhilarating celebration of cricket that will unite passionate fans and players from around the world," Varghese said.

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on the Disney Star network, and mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar can stream matches free of charge.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off this weekend, with the first match scheduled for 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 2.

The tournament will feature a record 20 teams divided into four groups, competing in 55 matches.


Teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Canada
- England
- India
- Ireland
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea (PNG)
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- West Indies
- Uganda
- USA
Cricket enjoys a revered status in India, making the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup a significant event that brings together passionate fans and players in a grand celebration of the sport.

India's first match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00 PM IST.
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Disney streaming service Sports sponsorship BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon