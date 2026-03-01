Hetmyer sets record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition
Hetmyer broke the record of Pakistan's Shahbazada Farhan, who reached the 18-sixes mark earlier on Saturday
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer created history during the must-win Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, as the southpaw became the player to hit the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition.
Hetmyer, who scored 27 runs off 12 balls against India before getting dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, hit two sixes in his innings, taking his total sixes tally in the tournament to 19. Notably, he broke the record of Pakistan’s Shahbazada Farhan, who reached the 18-sixes mark earlier on Saturday.
Before Hetmyer and Farhan broke the record in the span of two days, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, with 17 sixes during the 2024 edition, was at the top of the list.
Most sixes by a player in a single T20 World Cup edition
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|T20 World Cup edition
|Sixes
|1
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|2026
|19*
|2
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Pakistan
|2026
|18
|3
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|2024
|17
|4
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|2012
|16
|5
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|2024
|16
|6
|Marlon Samuels
|West Indies
|2012
|15
|7
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|2007
|15
|8
|Aaron Jones
|USA
|2024
|14
|9
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|2007
|12
|10
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|2012
|11
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup West Indies cricket team India cricket team Shimron Hetmyer India vs West Indies Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 8:22 PM IST