Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Hetmyer sets record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition

Hetmyer sets record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition

Hetmyer broke the record of Pakistan's Shahbazada Farhan, who reached the 18-sixes mark earlier on Saturday

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 8:22 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer created history during the must-win Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, as the southpaw became the player to hit the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition.
 
Hetmyer, who scored 27 runs off 12 balls against India before getting dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, hit two sixes in his innings, taking his total sixes tally in the tournament to 19. Notably, he broke the record of Pakistan’s Shahbazada Farhan, who reached the 18-sixes mark earlier on Saturday. 
 
 
Before Hetmyer and Farhan broke the record in the span of two days, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, with 17 sixes during the 2024 edition, was at the top of the list.

Most sixes by a player in a single T20 World Cup edition

Rank Player Team T20 World Cup edition Sixes
1 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 2026 19*
2 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 2026 18
3 Nicholas Pooran West Indies 2024 17
4 Chris Gayle West Indies 2012 16
5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 2024 16
6 Marlon Samuels West Indies 2012 15
7 Chris Gayle West Indies 2007 15
8 Aaron Jones USA 2024 14
9 Yuvraj Singh India 2007 12
10 Shane Watson Australia 2012 11
 

More From This Section

India vs West Indies T20 WC Super 8

IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 pitch report

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details

SA vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

India vs West Indies key matchups to decide result of the match.

India vs West Indies: Key match-ups in virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens

South Africa vs Zimbabwe playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: South Africa vs Zimbabwe preview, live streaming

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup West Indies cricket team India cricket team Shimron Hetmyer India vs West Indies Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictIND vs WI T20 WC Pitch ReportPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance