T20 WC 2026 Super 8: South Africa vs Zimbabwe preview, live streaming

In the penultimate Super 8 match of Group 1 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa will take on Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Proteas, with wins over India and the West Indies, have already booked their place in the semifinals and will look to end their Super 8 campaign unbeaten.

ALSO READ: Farhan goes past Kohli to set record for most runs in single T20 WC edition On the other hand, Zimbabwe will look to secure their first win of the round after tough losses to the West Indies and India.

South Africa team news

Aiden Markram’s South Africa have already sealed a semifinal berth and head into their final Super 8 fixture brimming with confidence. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have led the bowling charge with 11 wickets each, well supported by Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj.

The batting unit looks equally strong, with Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Ryan Rickelton in fine touch. The middle order, featuring David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis, has added depth and firepower. Having played in Ahmedabad and Delhi, the Proteas return to the capital aiming to maintain momentum before the knockouts.

Zimbabwe team news

Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 clash, hoping to end an otherwise inspiring ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note. After topping their group, Zimbabwe have struggled in the Super 8, conceding more than 250 runs in successive games against India and the West Indies.

Raza has stressed the need for improvement across all three departments, particularly bowling discipline. Openers Brian Bennett — unbeaten so far — and Tadiwanashe Marumani must maximise the Powerplay. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will be key with the ball as Zimbabwe aim to challenge a formidable South African side.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 8

South Africa won: 7

Zimbabwe won: 0

No result: 1

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa

