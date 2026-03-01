IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here With a place in the semi-finals on the line, this high-stakes encounter effectively serves as a virtual quarter-final, where only the winner will advance further in the tournament. Cricket fever returns to the City of Joy as India and the West Indies lock horns in Match No. 52 of the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.With a place in the semi-finals on the line, this high-stakes encounter effectively serves as a virtual quarter-final, where only the winner will advance further in the tournament.

India have been in formidable touch despite a minor setback against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have displayed dominant form throughout the competition. They head into this clash brimming with confidence after registering a record-breaking total against Zimbabwe in Chennai, securing a comprehensive 72-run victory. That commanding performance would have reinforced their belief ahead of this must-win fixture.

The West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, find themselves in a similar position. While they crushed Zimbabwe in Mumbai, a defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad has left them vulnerable. For the two-time champions, this contest is nothing short of do-or-die, as a loss would end their campaign in the tournament.