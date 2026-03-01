IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?
For the two-time champions WI, this contest is nothing short of do-or-die, as a loss would end their campaign in the tournament.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Cricket fever returns to the City of Joy as India and the West Indies lock horns in Match No. 52 of the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here With a place in the semi-finals on the line, this high-stakes encounter effectively serves as a virtual quarter-final, where only the winner will advance further in the tournament.
India have been in formidable touch despite a minor setback against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have displayed dominant form throughout the competition. They head into this clash brimming with confidence after registering a record-breaking total against Zimbabwe in Chennai, securing a comprehensive 72-run victory. That commanding performance would have reinforced their belief ahead of this must-win fixture.
The West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, find themselves in a similar position. While they crushed Zimbabwe in Mumbai, a defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad has left them vulnerable. For the two-time champions, this contest is nothing short of do-or-die, as a loss would end their campaign in the tournament.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:12 PM IST