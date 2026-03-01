IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
For the two-time champions WI, this contest is nothing short of do-or-die, as a loss would end their campaign in the tournament.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
Cricket fever returns to the City of Joy as India and the West Indies lock horns in Match No. 52 of the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.   Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  With a place in the semi-finals on the line, this high-stakes encounter effectively serves as a virtual quarter-final, where only the winner will advance further in the tournament.
 
India have been in formidable touch despite a minor setback against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have displayed dominant form throughout the competition. They head into this clash brimming with confidence after registering a record-breaking total against Zimbabwe in Chennai, securing a comprehensive 72-run victory. That commanding performance would have reinforced their belief ahead of this must-win fixture.
 
 
The West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, find themselves in a similar position. While they crushed Zimbabwe in Mumbai, a defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad has left them vulnerable. For the two-time champions, this contest is nothing short of do-or-die, as a loss would end their campaign in the tournament. 
 
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

