India vs Namibia LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia bowling first; Samson, Bumrah included in XI

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 heats up as India (IND) faces Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi tonight. Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first. India heads into this key match with high spirits after a thrilling win against the United States in their opening Group A fixture. Although they faced some early hurdles, the Men in Blue triumphed and now sit atop the points table.

Namibia, by contrast, struggled in their first match, losing heavily to the Netherlands. However, they come into this game with valuable experience of playing in New Delhi, which could be an advantage. To pull off an upset against India, Namibia will need to play a disciplined and aggressive game.

India's squad has received a boost with Washington Sundar’s return, although fitness concerns remain. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the first match due to illness, has recovered and looks set to feature. Abhishek Sharma, dealing with a stomach issue, was hospitalized but has been discharged. His fitness will be assessed closer to match day.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats Namibia is likely to make changes to their bowling attack, with Max Heingo possibly making way for the seasoned Ben Shikongo. This game promises to be an exciting battle as both teams seek vital points in the tournament.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy

Namibia Playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between India and Namibia will take place at 6:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.