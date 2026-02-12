India vs Namibia LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia bowling first; Samson, Bumrah included in XI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 heats up as India (IND) faces Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi tonight. Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first. India heads into this key match with high spirits after a thrilling win against the United States in their opening Group A fixture. Although they faced some early hurdles, the Men in Blue triumphed and now sit atop the points table.
Namibia, by contrast, struggled in their first match, losing heavily to the Netherlands. However, they come into this game with valuable experience of playing in New Delhi, which could be an advantage. To pull off an upset against India, Namibia will need to play a disciplined and aggressive game.
India's squad has received a boost with Washington Sundar’s return, although fitness concerns remain. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the first match due to illness, has recovered and looks set to feature. Abhishek Sharma, dealing with a stomach issue, was hospitalized but has been discharged. His fitness will be assessed closer to match day.
Namibia is likely to make changes to their bowling attack, with Max Heingo possibly making way for the seasoned Ben Shikongo. This game promises to be an exciting battle as both teams seek vital points in the tournament.
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11
India Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy
Namibia Playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between India and Namibia will take place at 6:30 PM IST
6:50 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: National anthems underway
The national anthems are underway as it is time for action now at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
6:44 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Action to begin soon!
The fans are keeping their 300-run dream intact with India batting first on what appears to be a batting friendly pitch tonight. First ball in 15 minutes
6:43 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Playing 11 for both sides!
India Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Namibia Playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo
6:33 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Erasmus wins the toss!
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
6:16 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss as the anticipation builds up amongst a packed Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.
6:11 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Hosts coming in hot!
India enters this crucial match full of confidence following a thrilling victory over the United States in their opening Group A game. Despite encountering some early challenges, the Men in Blue emerged victorious and are currently 2nd in the points table.
6:02 PM
India vs Namibia LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Defending champions in action again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between champions India and Namibia in New Delhi. Surya and co. are back in action after some rest as they look to bag consecutive victories in the tournament tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:00 PM IST