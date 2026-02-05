Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Pak PM reveals why Pakistan won't take field against India in T20 WC 2026

Pak PM reveals why Pakistan won't take field against India in T20 WC 2026

According to Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan's move was not impulsive but the result of careful deliberation at the highest levels of government.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match controversy

Addressing reporters after a high-level government meeting, Sharif described the decision as both deliberate and necessary.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that has sent shockwaves before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly laid out the reasons behind his government’s decision to keep the national team off the field against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup 2026. Calling it a “considered stance,” Sharif said the boycott was rooted in principle and solidarity, not rivalry.
 
“No politics on the sports field”
 
Addressing reporters after a high-level government meeting, Sharif described the decision as both deliberate and necessary.
 
“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” the prime minister said, underlining Islamabad’s position that cricket must remain separate from political disputes.
 
 
According to Sharif, Pakistan’s move was not impulsive but the result of careful deliberation at the highest levels of government. 

Also Read

WPL 2026 Final DC vs RCB

WPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

No IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup 2026: How PCB can avoid ICC sanctions?

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pak PM backs boycott of match against India, calls it a considered stance

Ishan Kishan batting in the second T20I match against New Zealand in Raipur

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan-Tilak Varma shine in IND vs SA warm-up match

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal full scorecard

India vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS U19 World Cup 2026: India knock Afghanistan out in semifinals

 
Standing firmly with Bangladesh
 
At the heart of Pakistan’s decision lies its support for Bangladesh, which recently refused to play its scheduled matches in India citing security concerns. That refusal led the International Cricket Council (ICC) to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for fixtures scheduled in India.
 
“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh. I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh,” Sharif said, making it clear that Pakistan would not isolate an ally over safety concerns.
 
Bangladesh’s position emerged after star pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Indian Premier League following directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid reports of rising attacks on Hindus in the country.
 
ICC warning raises stakes
 
The boycott, however, has not gone down well with the ICC. The world body has reportedly warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “serious consequences” if the team fails to turn up for the February 15 marquee clash in Colombo.
 
In a strongly worded message, the ICC urged the PCB to weigh “the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country,” cautioning that the decision could ripple across the global cricket ecosystem. The India–Pakistan encounter is traditionally one of the tournament’s biggest revenue drivers, attracting massive interest from broadcasters, sponsors and advertisers.
 
PCB backs government line
 
Despite the looming threat of sanctions, the PCB has closed ranks with the government. The board has stated it will abide by Islamabad’s directive, even if a potential rematch against India arises later in the knockout stages.
 
For now, Pakistan has proceeded with the rest of its World Cup commitments. The team has already arrived in Colombo and is set to begin its campaign with a preliminary match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

More From This Section

Shahid Saikat

T20 WC: Bangladesh umpire Shahid Saikat officiating IND vs SA warm-up match

ICC T20 WC warm up match IND vs SA

India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match live toss time, streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches rules and format

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All you need to know about warm-up matches

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha

ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan fly to Sri Lanka amid forfeit standoff with ICC

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches date and time (IST), live streaming

Topics : India vs Pakistan India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance