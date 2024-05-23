Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pakistan's Azam Khan courts controversy by wiping sweat with dollar note

The video, also featuring Pakistan captain Babar Azam and some other players, has drawn backlash with Pakistani cricket fans

Azam Khan

Azam Khan. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Young Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has landed himself in controversy after he was being seen wiping his eyebrow with an US dollar currency on social media platforms.
The video, also featuring Pakistan captain Babar Azam and some other players, has drawn backlash with Pakistani cricket fans criticising Azam and other players for their insensitivity, given the country's economic situation.
The video captures a lighthearted moment among the national players and Azam is seen holding US dollars while engaging in a casual chat with Babar, who is behind the camera along with other team members.
Babar laughingly asks Azam, "What happened Abba?", who responded: "Bohat garmi hai (It is too hot here)," while wiping sweat with the dollar note leading to laughter from teammates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
   
 
"Apart from a rare few in Pakistan's sporting history, none have the charisma, impact and influence of any kind, nothing for a young kid to aspire to. The current lot is just hopeless," wrote a user on social media.
Another user emphasised the need for education, stating: "That's why we always keep saying basic education is a must, these people travel the world but don't learn the basic humane values. Send them to school before you send them to an international platform."

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, venues, match timings (IST) here

One fan wrote that while Pakistani people were facing food shortage, Azam is sitting under a roof and mocking poor people.
According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the video also didn't go down well with some top officials and the players have been told to avoid unnecessary social media posts since the PCB already has a full fledged digital media department which keeps on uploading videos about the players.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon