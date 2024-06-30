Business Standard
PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate Team India after T20 World Cup win

Hailing the Indian cricket team as champions after the T20 World Cup win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of people.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

He said on X, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team."
 
President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and said the country is proud of them.

"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!," Murmu said in a post on X. 


PM Modi described the thriller in which India repulsed a determined South African team as historic.
Over 140 crore Indians are feeling proud of the cricketers' performance, he said, adding that they won the cup in the field and hearts of crores of Indians in villages and streets.
Noting that India did not lose a single match, the prime minister said it is not a small achievement in a tournament where so many countries participated.

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

