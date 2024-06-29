Top 10 highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

The T20 World Cup 20024 is coming to an end with the final between India and South Africa on Saturday, June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. It is at this point that the history books will add many a name to the run-getters and top wicket-takers records.
Top 10 highest run-getters in T20 World Cup history
The list of the top run-getters in the T20 World Cup history is headed by Virat Kohli of India. He is followed by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and English skipper Jos Buttler.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|V Kohli (IND)
|2012-2024
|34
|1216
|89*
|57.9
|128.81
|0
|14
|105
|33
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2024
|46
|1211
|92
|35.61
|132.78
|0
|12
|113
|50
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|2007-2014
|31
|1016
|100
|39.07
|134.74
|1
|6
|111
|25
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|2012-2024
|35
|1013
|101*
|42.2
|147.23
|1
|5
|91
|43
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|41
|984
|89*
|25.89
|134.24
|0
|8
|103
|40
|CH Gayle (WI)
|2007-2021
|33
|965
|117
|34.46
|142.75
|2
|7
|78
|63
|TM Dilshan (SL)
|2007-2016
|35
|897
|96*
|30.93
|124.06
|0
|6
|101
|20
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2007-2024
|43
|853
|84
|23.05
|120.14
|0
|4
|74
|24
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|2012-2024
|29
|727
|85
|31.6
|112.53
|0
|3
|71
|14
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|2007-2016
|30
|717
|79*
|29.87
|143.4
|0
|5
|51
|30
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history
When it comes to the top 10 highest wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup history, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh continues to dominate the charts as he became the first player in history to reach the 50-wicket mark in T20 World Cups. He is followed by retired legends Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.
Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka managed to enter the top five list courtesy of their brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup 2024.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2007-2024
|43
|50
|04/09/24
|20.12
|6.86
|17.58
|3
|0
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|2007-2016
|34
|39
|04/11/24
|23.25
|6.71
|20.76
|2
|0
|SL Malinga (SL)
|2007-2014
|31
|38
|5/31
|20.07
|7.43
|16.21
|0
|1
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2021-2024
|19
|37
|03/08/24
|11.72
|6
|11.72
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2024
|23
|37
|04/09/24
|14.89
|6.3
|14.16
|3
|0
|A Zampa (AUS)
|2016-2024
|21
|36
|5/19
|13.69
|6.32
|13
|1
|1
|Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
|2009-2014
|23
|36
|4/19
|16.86
|6.79
|14.88
|3
|0
|TG Southee (NZ)
|2010-2024
|25
|36
|03/04/24
|17.91
|6.99
|15.36
|0
|0
|BAW Mendis (SL)
|2009-2014
|21
|35
|06/08/24
|15.02
|6.7
|13.45
|1
|1
|Umar Gul (PAK)
|2007-2014
|24
|35
|05/06/24
|17.25
|7.3
|14.17
|1
|1
|TA Boult (NZ)
|2014-2024
|18
|34
|4/13
|12.5
|5.93
|12.64
|1
|0