Top 10 highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli is followed by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and English skipper Jos Buttler in the top-10 run-getters list of T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli ahead of India vs Bangladesh match in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

Virat Kohli is highest run-getter in ICC T20 World Cup history. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
The T20 World Cup 20024 is coming to an end with the final between India and South Africa on Saturday, June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. It is at this point that the history books will add many a name to the run-getters and top wicket-takers records.

Top 10 highest run-getters in T20 World Cup history 

The list of the top run-getters in the T20 World Cup history is headed by Virat Kohli of India. He is followed by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and English skipper Jos Buttler. 

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s
V Kohli (IND) 2012-2024 34 1216 89* 57.9 128.81 0 14 105 33
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 46 1211 92 35.61 132.78 0 12 113 50
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 2007-2014 31 1016 100 39.07 134.74 1 6 111 25
JC Buttler (ENG) 2012-2024 35 1013 101* 42.2 147.23 1 5 91 43
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 41 984 89* 25.89 134.24 0 8 103 40
CH Gayle (WI) 2007-2021 33 965 117 34.46 142.75 2 7 78 63
TM Dilshan (SL) 2007-2016 35 897 96* 30.93 124.06 0 6 101 20
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2024 43 853 84 23.05 120.14 0 4 74 24
KS Williamson (NZ) 2012-2024 29 727 85 31.6 112.53 0 3 71 14
AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2016 30 717 79* 29.87 143.4 0 5 51 30

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

When it comes to the top 10 highest wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup history, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh continues to dominate the charts as he became the first player in history to reach the 50-wicket mark in T20 World Cups. He is followed by retired legends Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. 

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka managed to enter the top five list courtesy of their brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2024 43 50 04/09/24 20.12 6.86 17.58 3 0
Shahid Afridi (PAK) 2007-2016 34 39 04/11/24 23.25 6.71 20.76 2 0
SL Malinga (SL) 2007-2014 31 38 5/31 20.07 7.43 16.21 0 1
PW Hasaranga (SL) 2021-2024 19 37 03/08/24 11.72 6 11.72 0 0
Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2024 23 37 04/09/24 14.89 6.3 14.16 3 0
A Zampa (AUS) 2016-2024 21 36 5/19 13.69 6.32 13 1 1
Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 2009-2014 23 36 4/19 16.86 6.79 14.88 3 0
TG Southee (NZ) 2010-2024 25 36 03/04/24 17.91 6.99 15.36 0 0
BAW Mendis (SL) 2009-2014 21 35 06/08/24 15.02 6.7 13.45 1 1
Umar Gul (PAK) 2007-2014 24 35 05/06/24 17.25 7.3 14.17 1 1
TA Boult (NZ) 2014-2024 18 34 4/13 12.5 5.93 12.64 1 0

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

