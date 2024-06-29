Top 10 highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 key stats: Top 10 highest run-scorers & wicket-takers The T20 World Cup 20024 is coming to an end with the final between India and South Africa on Saturday, June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. It is at this point that the history books will add many a name to the run-getters and top wicket-takers records.

Top 10 highest run-getters in T20 World Cup history



The list of the top run-getters in the T20 World Cup history is headed by Virat Kohli of India. He is followed by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and English skipper Jos Buttler.



Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s V Kohli (IND) 2012-2024 34 1216 89* 57.9 128.81 0 14 105 33 RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 46 1211 92 35.61 132.78 0 12 113 50 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 2007-2014 31 1016 100 39.07 134.74 1 6 111 25 JC Buttler (ENG) 2012-2024 35 1013 101* 42.2 147.23 1 5 91 43 DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 41 984 89* 25.89 134.24 0 8 103 40 CH Gayle (WI) 2007-2021 33 965 117 34.46 142.75 2 7 78 63 TM Dilshan (SL) 2007-2016 35 897 96* 30.93 124.06 0 6 101 20 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2024 43 853 84 23.05 120.14 0 4 74 24 KS Williamson (NZ) 2012-2024 29 727 85 31.6 112.53 0 3 71 14 AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2016 30 717 79* 29.87 143.4 0 5 51 30

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

When it comes to the top 10 highest wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup history, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh continues to dominate the charts as he became the first player in history to reach the 50-wicket mark in T20 World Cups. He is followed by retired legends Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka managed to enter the top five list courtesy of their brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup 2024.