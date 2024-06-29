T20 World Cup 2024 key stats: Top 10 highest run-scorers & wicket-takers

Rohit Sharma failed to finish the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after he score only nine runs in the South Africa vs India final on June 29. Rohit Sharma finished as the second highest run-getter, with 257 runs in eight matches.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-scorer with 281 runs in 8 matches.
In the list of highest wicket-takers, Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi is at the top spot with 17 wickets in 8 matches. Arshdeep Singh of India is the second spot with 15 matches in seven matches. If Arshdeep Singh two or more wickets vs South Africa today, he will finish the world cup as leading wicket-taker.
Check South Africa vs India final full scorecard here | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Virat Kohli runs in 2024 T20 World Cup
In seven innings, Kohli has failed to cross the 100-run mark before the India vs South Africa final. His best score in the T20 World Cup 2024 is 37 runs, which is below his usual standards.
However, Kohli's record before the T20 World Cup 2024 speaks for itself. Despite a lacklustre outing in the US and Caribbean, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history. Rohit, who played two scintillating innings leading into the, is just five runs away from his compatriot.
|Most runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Ducks
|Fours
|Sixes
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|2012-2024
|34
|32
|11
|1228
|89*
|57.9
|128.81
|0
|14
|2
|105
|33
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|2007-2024
|48
|43
|9
|1220
|92
|35.61
|132.78
|0
|12
|1
|113
|50
|Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|2007-2014
|31
|31
|5
|1016
|100
|39.07
|134.74
|1
|6
|1
|111
|25
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|2012-2024
|35
|34
|10
|1013
|101*
|42.2
|147.23
|1
|5
|2
|91
|43
|David Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|41
|41
|3
|984
|89*
|25.89
|134.24
|0
|8
|2
|103
|40
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|2007-2021
|33
|31
|3
|965
|117
|34.46
|142.75
|2
|7
|1
|78
|63
|Tilakratne Dilshan (SL)
|2007-2016
|35
|34
|5
|897
|96*
|30.93
|124.06
|0
|6
|5
|101
|20
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2007-2024
|43
|43
|6
|853
|84
|23.05
|120.14
|0
|4
|3
|74
|24
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|2012-2024
|29
|27
|4
|727
|85
|31.6
|112.53
|0
|3
|1
|71
|14
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|2007-2016
|30
|29
|5
|717
|79*
|29.87
|143.4
|0
|5
|0
|51
|30
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|2007-2014
|31
|30
|4
|661
|68
|25.42
|112.22
|0
|4
|2
|63
|
11
Top 10 highest run-scorer
|Most runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|8
|8
|0
|281
|80
|35.12
|226
|124.33
|0
|3
|2
|18
|16
|Rohit Sharma
|8
|8
|1
|257
|92
|42.5
|159
|155.38
|0
|3
|0
|22
|15
|TM Head (AUS)
|7
|7
|1
|255
|76
|42.5
|161
|158.38
|0
|2
|1
|26
|15
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|8
|8
|0
|231
|70
|28.87
|215
|107.44
|0
|2
|1
|25
|4
|N Pooran (WI)
|7
|7
|1
|228
|98
|38
|156
|146.15
|0
|1
|0
|15
|17
|AGS Gous (USA)
|6
|6
|1
|219
|80*
|43.8
|145
|151.03
|0
|2
|0
|20
|11
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|8
|7
|2
|214
|83*
|42.8
|135
|158.51
|0
|1
|1
|22
|10
|Q de Kock (SA)
|8
|8
|0
|204
|74
|25.5
|142
|143.66
|0
|2
|1
|17
|12
|SA Yadav (IND)
|7
|7
|1
|196
|53
|32.66
|143
|137.06
|0
|2
|0
|15
|10
|PD Salt (ENG)
|8
|7
|2
|188
|87*
|37.6
|118
|159.32
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Most wickets ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|8
|8
|152
|25.2
|0
|160
|17
|5/9
|9.41
|6.31
|8.94
|1
|1
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|7
|7
|156
|26
|0
|195
|15
|4/9
|13
|7.5
|10.4
|1
|0
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|8
|8
|174
|29
|0
|179
|14
|4/17
|12.78
|6.17
|12.42
|2
|0
|Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|7
|7
|150
|25
|0
|194
|14
|3/22
|13.85
|7.76
|10.71
|0
|0
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|7
|7
|154
|25.4
|2
|106
|13
|3/7
|8.15
|4.12
|11.84
|0
|0
|Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG)
|8
|8
|160
|26.4
|0
|160
|13
|4/26
|12.3
|6
|12.3
|1
|0
|A Nortje (SA)
|8
|8
|186
|31
|0
|175
|13
|4/7
|13.46
|5.64
|14.3
|1
|0
|AS Joseph (WI)
|7
|7
|147
|24.3
|0
|177
|13
|4/19
|13.61
|7.22
|11.3
|1
|0
|A Zampa (AUS)
|7
|7
|168
|28
|0
|187
|13
|4/12
|14.38
|6.67
|12.92
|1
|0
|K Rabada (SA)
|8
|8
|162
|27
|2
|159
|12
|3/18
|13.25
|5.88
|13.5
|0
|0