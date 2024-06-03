SL vs SA: Nortje 4/7 best figures for a Proteas bowler in T20 World Cup

SL vs SA Nortje gets best figures for a Proteas bowler in T20 World Cup. Photo: X

Anrich Nortje announced his come-back to international cricket in style as the South African pacer flattened the Sri Lankan batting line-up during the team's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3.

Best figures by South African bowler in T20 World Cups

With his figures of 4/7 in his four-over spell, Nortje became the proud holder of the best figures by a South African bowler in a T20 World Cup match ever. He bettered his own record of the best figures by a Proteas bowler in the T20 World Cups. He had earlier picked up 4/10 against Bangladesh in Sydney during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Top four best figures for SA in T20 WCs

4/7 A Nortje vs SL New York 2024

4/10 A Nortje vs Ban Sydney 2022

4/13 W Parnell vs WI The Oval 2009

4/15 J Kallis vs Zim Hambantota 2012