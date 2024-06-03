Doordarshan's Free Dish platform to telecast T20 Cricket World Cup matches

Doordarshan will follow up the high-profile coverage of the T20 World Cup with a lineup of telecasts of a number of major global international sporting events. Photo: X

Prasar Bharati on Monday announced that it will telecast the T20 World Cup being held in the West Indies and USA on the DD Free Dish platform.

Doordarshan will follow up the high-profile coverage of the T20 World Cup with a lineup of telecasts of a number of major global international sporting events.

This includes live/deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 (July 26 to August 11), Paris Paralympic Games (August 28- September 8), International Cricket Series between India Vs Zimbabwe (July 6 to July 14) and India Vs Sri Lanka (July 27 to August 7) and women's and men's finals of the French Open 2024 (June 8 and 9) and Wimbledon 2024 (July 13, 14).

The announcement was made by Prasar Bharati CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi during an interaction with the media here in the national capital.

During the interaction a special anthem 'Jazba' for the T20 World Cup was launched. It has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

The special anthem was launched by Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju along with Prasar Bharti Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, DG, Doordarshan, Kanchan Prasad apart from Gaurav Dwivedi.

The Secretary also launched a promo for the gala T20 event narrated in the voice of the famous storyteller Neelesh Misra.

Prasar Bharati is in the advanced stages of negotiations with different sports bodies and agencies to showcase different sports leagues and properties on its sports channel.



"We will be updating the media as and when we firm up these partnerships," Dwivedi said.

He also informed the gathering about the elaborate arrangements made by both Doordarshan and All India Radio for the counting process on Tuesday.

Last year, DD Sports produced and telecast a number of multi-sporting events spread across the country.

This included the Khelo India University Games in Astalakshmi (the eight states of North East), the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, the National Games in Goa, the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi and the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and Leh.

Apart from its telecast on DD Sports, the feed of these games was shared with the leading private channels of the country like Star Sports, Jio Cinema and Sony Network.

Doordarshan team produced the World Feed of the cricket matches of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China- both men's and women's cricket matches. The world feed produced by the DD team from ground zero was telecast in a number of countries in Asia.

Doordarshan had the linear television rights for all the platforms for the Indian Cricket Team tour of the West Indies in August 2023. Apart from commentary in English and Hindi, the feed of the limited-over matches played in the series were also produced in regional languages like Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada and these were telecast on different regional channels of Doordarshan Network.

Doordarshan has reached an understanding with leading global sports bodies like NBA and PGTA for showcasing their content on DD Sports. NBA's popular e-sports property NBA 2K League matches are telecast on DD Sports Channel, a release said.