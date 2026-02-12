Suryakumar says Abhishek may remain unavailable until IND VS PAK clash
Sanju Samson has been named Abhishek Sharma's replacement in India's playing 11 for the Namibia clash
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has provided the latest update on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness ahead of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.
Surya, after being invited to bat first by toss winners Namibia, spoke about the team combination and mentioned that the flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has not yet regained fitness and is expected to miss a game or two.
Surya’s statement means India are likely to play their blockbuster game against Pakistan on Sunday also without Abhishek.
(More to follow)
More From This Section
Nepal vs Italy HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: Mosca brothers power Italy to 10-wicket win over Nepal
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan T20 cricket Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:54 PM IST