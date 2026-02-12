Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suryakumar says Abhishek may remain unavailable until IND VS PAK clash

Suryakumar says Abhishek may remain unavailable until IND VS PAK clash

Sanju Samson has been named Abhishek Sharma's replacement in India's playing 11 for the Namibia clash

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has provided the latest update on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness ahead of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.
 
Surya, after being invited to bat first by toss winners Namibia, spoke about the team combination and mentioned that the flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has not yet regained fitness and is expected to miss a game or two.
 
Surya’s statement means India are likely to play their blockbuster game against Pakistan on Sunday also without Abhishek.
 
(More to follow)
 

ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan T20 cricket Cricket News

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

