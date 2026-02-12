India vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?
Namibia come into this match with experience playing in New Delhi, which could work in their favor.
BS Web Team New Delhi
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies as India (IND) takes on Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi tonight. Check IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC and full scorecard here India enters this crucial match with confidence, having secured a thrilling victory over the United States in their opening Group A clash. Despite early setbacks, the Men in Blue overcame the challenges and are currently are 2nd in the points table.
Namibia, on the other hand, had a tough start to their campaign, suffering a heavy defeat to the Netherlands. However, they come into this match with experience playing in New Delhi, which could work in their favor. To upset India, Namibia will need to play with intensity and precision.
India’s squad received a boost with the return of Washington Sundar, but there are concerns over player fitness. Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from illness, seems fit for the match, while Abhishek Sharma, who faced a stomach issue, was hospitalized but has been discharged. His availability will be assessed closer to the game.
Namibia may make a change in their bowling attack, with Max Heingo possibly being replaced by the more experienced Ben Shikongo. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to secure crucial points.
India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST