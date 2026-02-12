India vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Check IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC and full scorecard here India enters this crucial match with confidence, having secured a thrilling victory over the United States in their opening Group A clash. Despite early setbacks, the Men in Blue overcame the challenges and are currently are 2nd in the points table. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies as India (IND) takes on Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi tonight.India enters this crucial match with confidence, having secured a thrilling victory over the United States in their opening Group A clash. Despite early setbacks, the Men in Blue overcame the challenges and are currently are 2nd in the points table.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first.

Namibia, on the other hand, had a tough start to their campaign, suffering a heavy defeat to the Netherlands. However, they come into this match with experience playing in New Delhi, which could work in their favor. To upset India, Namibia will need to play with intensity and precision.

India’s squad received a boost with the return of Washington Sundar, but there are concerns over player fitness. Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from illness, seems fit for the match, while Abhishek Sharma, who faced a stomach issue, was hospitalized but has been discharged. His availability will be assessed closer to the game.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: ICC fines Mohammad Nabi after heated exchange with umpires Namibia may make a change in their bowling attack, with Max Heingo possibly being replaced by the more experienced Ben Shikongo. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to secure crucial points.