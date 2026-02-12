Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Namibia come into this match with experience playing in New Delhi, which could work in their favor.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup live streaming

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup live streaming

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies as India (IND) takes on Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi tonight.   Check IND vs NAM LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC and full scorecard here  India enters this crucial match with confidence, having secured a thrilling victory over the United States in their opening Group A clash. Despite early setbacks, the Men in Blue overcame the challenges and are currently are 2nd in the points table.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first.  Both skippers after the toss:  Erasmus: We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.  Surya: We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.

 
Namibia, on the other hand, had a tough start to their campaign, suffering a heavy defeat to the Netherlands. However, they come into this match with experience playing in New Delhi, which could work in their favor. To upset India, Namibia will need to play with intensity and precision.
 
 
India’s squad received a boost with the return of Washington Sundar, but there are concerns over player fitness. Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from illness, seems fit for the match, while Abhishek Sharma, who faced a stomach issue, was hospitalized but has been discharged. His availability will be assessed closer to the game.

Namibia may make a change in their bowling attack, with Max Heingo possibly being replaced by the more experienced Ben Shikongo. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to secure crucial points. 
 
India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

