T20 WC 2026: Italy stun Nepal to secure maiden T20 World Cup win in Mumbai

The day will forever be etched in the annals of Italian sport, as the Azurri, known worldwide for their footballing prowess, showed the world they can shine in a game that is far newer to them. For a country whose sporting passion has largely been dominated by the beautiful game of football, this victory represents an exciting new chapter in their sporting journey. It was a moment that demonstrated Italy’s determination to break into the global cricketing elite. The T20 World Cup 2026 has witnessed something truly amazing with the Italian cricket team earning their first ever World Cup triumph as they beat Nepal, a side ranked higher than them by 10 wickets in their group game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Mosca brothers, Justin and Anthony, were the heroes of the day. The dynamic opening pair displayed incredible power and finesse, putting together an unbroken 124-run partnership that propelled Italy to victory in just 12.4 overs. With 9 sixes and 8 boundaries between them, they dismantled Nepal’s bowlers and, in doing so, not only secured Italy’s first-ever World Cup win but also set the tone for a new era in Italian cricket. This wasn’t just a win; it was a resounding declaration of Italy’s arrival on the global cricketing stage.

Nepal's Struggles with the Bat Italy won the toss and chose to bowl first, putting Nepal under immediate pressure. The Nepalese batting collapsed quickly, starting with the early dismissal of Kushal Bhurtel for just five runs off 10 balls, caught by Ali Hasan. Rohit Paudel provided some resistance with a quick-fire 23 off 14 balls but was dismissed by Crishan Kalugamage.

Aasif Sheikh (20 runs off 20 balls) followed shortly after, stumped by Ben Manenti, as Nepal lost two key batters in quick succession. Crishan continued to make an impact, claiming the wicket of Dipendra Singh Airee (17 runs off 18 balls). Lokesh Bam (three runs off five balls) was the next to go, leaving Nepal at 86/5.

Aarif Sheikh (27 runs off 24 balls) tried to rebuild but fell to JJ Smuts, while Crishan bagged his third wicket with the dismissal of Gulsan Jha (three runs off four balls). Nandan Yadav was run out for a duck, and in the final over, Jaspreet Singh took the wicket of Sandeep Lamichane. Karan KC's late cameo of 18* off 11 balls couldn't save Nepal, as Lalit Rajbanshi was run out for a duck, and the innings ended at 123 all out in 19.3 overs.

Italy's Dominant Chase

Italy’s response was nothing short of clinical. Openers Justin and Anthony Mosca came out firing, adding 50 runs in just four overs. The pair continued to attack relentlessly, leaving Nepal with no answers. Justin Mosca brought up his half-century first, and just a ball later, Anthony followed suit, taking Italy's score past 100.

In the end, Anthony Mosca (62* off 32 balls) and Justin Mosca (60* off 44 balls) guided Italy to a resounding victory, chasing down the 124-run target in just 12.4 overs without losing a wicket, marking a historic win for Italy in T20 World Cup history.