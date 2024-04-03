Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 WC 2024: Additional tickets for 2 India games to go on sale on April 4

Additional tickets for six T20 World Cup matches in New York, including India's fixtures against Ireland and USA, will go on sale from Thursday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Pakistan Tickets Prices. Photo: X

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Pakistan Tickets Prices. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Additional tickets for six T20 World Cup matches in New York, including India's fixtures against Ireland and USA, will go on sale from Thursday.
India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing the hosts on June 12.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Fans can now book their place at the World Cup, by accessing additional limited tickets for six matches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which includes India versus Ireland on 5 June and USA against India on 12 June," ICC said in a release on Tuesday.
"Limited tickets will also be available for all four matches at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, including the opening World Cup match featuring the USA and Canada on 1 June."

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule

Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here

A second timelapse video was also released to celebrate 60 days to go for the mega event, showcasing the progress made in the construction of the 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
The venue will host 8 matches including the big one between India and Pakistan on June 9, the tickets for which have been oversubscribed more than 200 times.
The T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 with the clash between USA and Canada, while the final will be played in Barbados on June 29.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

'Sacrifice to remain an all-rounder': Stokes pulls out of T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball skipper

IPL 2024: SRH's Hasaranga ruled out with heel injury, confirms SLC CEO

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi contemplates quitting as Pakistan captain

T20 World Cup: PCB wants to bring Babar Azam back as Pakistan's captain

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon