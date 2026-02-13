Friday, February 13, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026: CAN vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

T20 WC 2026: CAN vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Dew is likely to play an important role in the Canada vs UAE clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada will face the UAE in Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, with both teams desperate to open their account after disappointing starts to the tournament. Canada enter the contest following a heavy defeat to South Africa, where their bowlers struggled to contain runs despite Navneet Dhaliwal’s fighting half-century offering some encouragement with the bat. They will be aiming for improved execution across departments and a more collective batting effort to stay competitive.
 
The UAE, meanwhile, showed promise with the bat in their opener against New Zealand, posting 173 for 6, but their bowling attack lacked penetration as the target was chased down without the loss of a wicket. Strengthening their new-ball discipline and building pressure through the middle overs will be key areas of focus. With both sides eager to reset their campaigns, the clash promises a closely fought battle as Canada and the UAE search for their first win of the competition. 
 

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

Dew is likely to play an important role in the upcoming clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, potentially influencing captains at the toss. Recent matches at the venue suggest that chasing has been slightly easier, with three of the last five games going in favour of the side batting second. The surface usually offers assistance to spinners during the early stages, particularly in the first half of the innings, but the role of fast bowlers becomes vital towards the death overs when teams look to control the scoring rate.
 
With moisture expected later in the evening, defending sides could face challenges gripping the ball and maintaining control. Teams will have to read the conditions carefully and plan their batting or bowling strategy accordingly, as adapting quickly to the impact of dew may prove decisive.

T20 World Cup 2026 Canada vs UAE: Head-to-head stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Canada and the UAE will play their first T20I match against each other at this venue (Arun Jaitley Stadium) on Friday.

Most recent T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

The most recent T20I match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi was Match 18 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Namibia.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: Key T20I stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 15
Matches Won Batting First 5
Matches Won Bowling First 10
Average 1st Innings Score 145
Average 2nd Innings Score 134
Highest Total Recorded 221/9 (20 overs) By IND vs BAN
Lowest Total Recorded 120/10 (19.3 overs) By SL vs RSA
Highest Score Chased 212/3 (19.1 overs) By RSA vs IND
Lowest Score Defended 96/7 (20 overs) By INDW vs PAKW
 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

