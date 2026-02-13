Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Both Australia and Zimbabwe will take the field on Friday with a win under their belt from their campaign openers
Australia face Zimbabwe in a crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Colombo, with both teams looking to extend their winning start. Australia’s focus will be on Mitchell Marsh’s fitness after the skipper missed the previous match, prompting the inclusion of Steve Smith as cover. Even without Marsh, Australia impressed with a powerful batting display and a dominant bowling effort led by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.
Zimbabwe will take confidence from their victory over Oman, built around a disciplined pace attack featuring Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava. Sikandar Raza remains the backbone of their line-up, contributing with both bat and ball. Brendan Taylor’s niggle could force a reshuffle, with Ryan Burl or Graeme Cremer in contention. With spin likely to play a role in Colombo, Zimbabwe may look to exploit Australia’s occasional struggles against slower bowling. Check all the live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 19 between Australia and Zimbabwe here
Australia vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Australia vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 13.
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 11.30 am IST.
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
