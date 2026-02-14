T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs South Africa preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will take on South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both New Zealand and South Africa are coming in with two straight wins to their name, which means whoever wins the Saturday clash will all but confirm their spot in the Super 8s.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand head into the clash with strong momentum after two commanding wins built around aggressive opening stands from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. The batting unit has looked settled, with Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell providing stability through the middle overs.

Captain Mitchell Santner’s spin has controlled games quietly, while the pace trio of Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult offer variety with the new ball and at the death. The Black Caps are unlikely to make major changes, focusing instead on maintaining their attacking powerplay approach and improving their ability to defend totals if required.

South Africa team news

South Africa arrive with confidence after combining explosive batting with composure under pressure, highlighted by their dramatic double Super Over win against Afghanistan. Skipper Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton have led the top-order charge, while David Miller and Tristan Stubbs provide finishing power.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 17

New Zealand won: 6

South Africa won: 11

No result: 0

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 14.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.