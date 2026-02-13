Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Ashwin offers tactical advice as India prepare to face Usman's challenge

Ashwin offers tactical advice as India prepare to face Usman's challenge

Pakistan are using Tariq sparingly. He has become the talk of the cricketing universe with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen terming his stop and pause action illegal

Usman Tariq

Usman Tariq

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spin great R Ashwin has a simple suggestion for Indian batters as they gear up to deal with the unique side-arm action of Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq come Sunday -- just move away when he pauses before delivering the ball.

The 30-year-old Tariq, whose stop and pause action has created quite a stir, has played four T20 Internationals and taken 11 wickets at an astonishing economy rate of less than six runs per over.

He could play a decisive role in Sunday's T20 World Cup clash between the bitter foes on a slow Premadasa track.

"If he stops before delivering the ball, the batsman has the right to move away. He can say that 'I thought he is stopping'. That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

 

"If I was there I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within rules. I would simply say I don't know when he will release the ball and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire's responsibility.

Also Read

Kuldeep Yadav

Gavaskar backs Kuldeep's inclusion for high-voltage India vs Pakistan match

Varun Chakravarthy

Erasmus calls Varun's spell a rare skill cricket hasn't witnessed before

Ireland cricket team

T20 WC Preview: IRE look to skipper Stirling to rescue fading hopes vs OMN

SA captain Aiden Markram

T20 WC Preview: South Africa, New Zealand lock horns for group dominance

England cricket team

T20 WC Preview: SCO vs ENG 'Auld Enemy' rivalry heats up Super 8 race

"Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride. He is the ace up their sleeves, imagine what he becomes if the batsman reacts like that," he added.

Tariq's unique action has divided the cricket world but Ashwin had earlier supported him.

Pakistan are using Tariq sparingly. He has become the talk of the cricketing universe with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen terming his stop and pause action illegal.

Ashwin called for real time competition testing tool to check if his side-arm action falls within the permissible 15 degree limit as per ICC's rulebook. The rule allows 15 degree straightening of the elbow joint for all bowlers in international cricket.

"...there is a 15 degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15 degree mark by the on-field Umpire is impossible.

"The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Matt Henry

Henry expects fiery battle as New Zealand renew rivalry with South Africa

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

T20 WC 2026: CAN vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table

T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings

Zimbabwe cricket team

T20 WC 2026: Zimbabwe record first T20I win over Australia after 19 years

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 full scorecard

Australia vs Zimbabwe HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: All-round Zimbabwe upset Australia in Colombo

Topics : India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today