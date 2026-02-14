Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

The build-up to the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo has taken a meteorological twist, with forecasts pointing to a strong possibility of rain on Sunday evening. While anticipation around the contest has steadily intensified, attention has now shifted to the skies above the R Premadasa Stadium.

The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has flagged the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, a development that could trigger showers across parts of the island, including Colombo. Though the city has enjoyed largely dry weather in recent days, Sunday’s forecast paints a less certain picture.

Evening start under watch

Conditions in the Khettarama area are expected to be warm and humid through the day, with temperatures hovering around 30-31 degrees Celsius. However, meteorological models indicate a 50-70 per cent probability of scattered thunderstorms from the afternoon onwards.

How could the rain affect IND vs PAK match on Feb 15?

With the match slated for a 7 pm local time start, heavy spells of rain in the preceding hours could delay the toss or force a curtailed contest. Some projections suggest the cloud cover may thin out later in the evening, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

There is no reserve day for group-stage fixtures, which means a complete washout would see both teams share points.

Premadasa’s drainage could prove decisive

Even if rain intervenes, the venue’s infrastructure offers some reassurance. The Premadasa is known for its robust drainage network and experienced ground staff, accustomed to handling sudden tropical bursts.

Unlike many venues that protect only the central strip, the stadium has covers large enough to shield the entire playing surface. This limits water absorption in the outfield and reduces drying time once the rain subsides.

Ground personnel also use a manual water-channelling method, pushing accumulated water across covers towards the boundary drains. The process is regarded as efficient, often allowing play to resume within 45 to 60 minutes after rain stops under standard conditions.

Training plans under cloud

Showers forecast on Saturday could disrupt preparations, with India scheduled to train at the venue. Rain may affect their final practice session ahead of the match.

Interestingly, this phase of the year is not typically associated with sustained rainfall in Colombo. Matches in Sri Lanka during this tournament have so far escaped weather-related interruptions, even though forecasts have occasionally threatened disruption.

Points table equation

On the field, both India and Pakistan have made identical starts, winning their first two matches and collecting four points each in Group A. India, however, sit above Pakistan owing to a stronger net run rate of 3.050 compared with 0.932.

With qualification scenarios finely balanced, even a single shared point could influence the standings. For now, though, the biggest variable ahead of one of cricket’s most watched contests is not form or tactics — but the weather.