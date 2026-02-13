USA vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
After two back-to-back losses, USA will need to secure a win against the Netherlands to keep Super Eight hopes alive
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The battle for a Super Eight spot heats up as the USA face the Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, needing a victory to keep their campaign alive.
After a narrow defeat to India, the USA were outplayed by Pakistan, leaving them on the brink of elimination. Injuries have further disrupted their plans, with Jasdeep Singh ruled out and Ali Khan racing against time to regain fitness, while Ehsan Adil is still searching for rhythm after an expensive outing on debut. The team has also struggled to find stability at the top of the order, with frequent changes to the opening pair.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, arrive with momentum following an emphatic win over Namibia powered by Bas de Leede’s all-round display. Their balanced squad, bolstered by strong preparation in Chennai, gives them an edge, and another win could strengthen their push towards the next stage.
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
Also Read
USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 13.
What will be the venue for the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the toss for the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST