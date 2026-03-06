Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: Samson hails Bumrah, dedicates Player of the Match award

T20 WC: Samson hails Bumrah, dedicates Player of the Match award

Samson, who laid the foundation for India's massive total of 253/7 with his 42-ball 89, said the award belonged to Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:48 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Hailing him as a true generational talent, Sanju Samson dedicated his Player of the Match award to Jasprit Bumrah following the pacer's stellar performance in India's T20 World Cup semifinal victory over England on a batting paradise here on Thursday.

On a day when every bowler was smashed around the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah stood out with exceptional figures of 1/33 in four overs while turning the match India's way with his special show towards the end.

Samson, who laid the foundation for India's massive total of 253/7 with his 42-ball 89, said the award belonged to Bumrah, without whose magnificent bowling the wicketkeeper-batter wouldn't be "standing here" in the first place.

 

"All credit goes to Bumrah, I think the world class bowler, a true once in a generation player. I think that's what he delivered today. I think this award should go to him actually.

"I think if we didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers, how they backed themselves in the tough conditions," the humble Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read

Rahul Dravid (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R)

Dravid, Ashwin in consortium for European T20 Premier League team

Sanju Samson

Samson: I was trying too much in NZ series to get into T20 WC eleven

Sanju Samson

T20 WC: Sanju Samson targets another match-winning effort in final

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun still India's 'X-factor', says Axar Patel despite recent struggles

West Indies cricket team is expected to travel soon via a charter plan organised by ICC

ICC organises charter flight for West Indies cricket team stuck in Kolkata

This was the second successive fifty-plus knock for Samson, who delivered on the big stage once again following his exploits in the must-win Super Eights game against the West Indies at Kolkata.

"Unbelievable feeling to play here, we wanted to put in a positive result. I knew I got some form going from the last game. I thought I need to make the most out of my form, gave myself extra time. We know no score is stoppable, wanted as much as possible.

"Feels really great. To be honest, I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I need to continue. I think it's not easy you find form at the crucial games for your country, so I thought big game, I need to make the most out of how I'm batting. So I gave myself an extra time."  Samson said the hosts wanted to put as many runs as possible at Wankhede.

"I calculated my innings a bit. I prepared really well and I think things came off nicely. Got a bit lucky to start off and then I just wanted to carry on. Knowing, playing in Wankhede, we know that no score is stoppable here, so I just wanted to get as much as possible, runs as possible.

"Even 250 looked like chaseable here and England played really well. All credit goes to how they batted and we really had a great semifinal," he added.

England ended at 246 for seven, falling short by seven runs.

Missing on a century didn't matter to him at all, Samson said.

"I think not at all. I think 100, I think, you know, 100 actually, you can't actually score a hundred. It actually comes in the process of, you actually, you can't actually, it's not a Test game, it's not a ODI game where you can go up and down. Once you've got the start, you're batting first. There is no other way. You just have to keep going hard.

"And once you, I think end up on the right side, who knows, I think, which amount of runs I'm getting. So I'm very happy to get whatever I'm getting and very happy to contribute on the winning side for my country," Samson said.

India will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

England cricket team

What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history

Global pop icon Ricky Martin

T20 WC final: Ricky Martin to perform at 5:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs ENG 2nd semi final T20 WC

India vs England HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC SF 2: IND beat ENG by 7 runs to book final date with New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, streaming

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming semi final

IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?

Topics : India cricket team India vs England ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance