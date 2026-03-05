Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history

What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history

England cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 9:22 PM IST
The two-time champions England have the task cut out for them in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Three Lions need to chase down a mammoth target of 254 runs if they want to keep their dream of winning a record-breaking third title alive.
 
If England manages to chase down the target set by India, they will break the highest successful run chase record in T20 World Cup history. The current record also lies with England, who chased down a 230-run target against South Africa in the 2016 edition of the tournament. This is also England’s highest successful run chase in T20Is.
 
 
They are followed by South Africa, who chased down a 208-run target in 2007, and 196 by India in 2026. Both India and South Africa completed their chases against West Indies. 
 
Highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history

Score Target Team Opposition Venue Date
230–8 (19.4 overs) 230 England South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India 18 March 2016
208–2 (17.4 overs) 206 South Africa West Indies Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa 11 September 2007
199–5 (19.2 overs) 196 India England Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India 1 March 2026
197–3 (17.4 overs) 195 United States Canada Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA 1 June 2024
196–3 (19.4 overs) 193 West Indies India Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India 31 March 2016
 
Highest successful run chase by England in T20Is
 
Score Overs Opposition Ground Date
230/8 19.4 South Africa Wankhede 18 Mar 2016
226/5 19.1 South Africa Centurion 16 Feb 2020
226/3 19.5 West Indies St George's 16 Dec 2023
199/5 19.1 Pakistan Manchester 30 Aug 2020
199/6 18.3 West Indies Bristol 8 Jun 2025
197/6 17.4 Ireland Dublin (Malahide) 17 Sep 2025
194/7 19.0 Australia Cardiff 13 Sep 2024
192/1 17.4 South Africa Cape Town 1 Dec 2020
190/4 19.2 Sri Lanka Chattogram 27 Mar 2014
183/5 19.2 South Africa Cape Town 27 Nov 2020
183/2 16.5 West Indies Bridgetown 9 Nov 2024
181/4 20.0 India Wankhede 22 Dec 2012
181/2 17.3 West Indies Gros Islet 19 Jun 2024
175/3 19.2 Pakistan Cardiff 5 May 2019
173/5 19.3 West Indies The Oval 29 Jun 2007
173/3 19.4 West Indies Nottingham 24 Jun 2012
173/4 16.4 Sri Lanka Pallekele 1 Feb 2026
170/2 14.3 Pakistan Lahore 30 Sep 2022
170/0 16.0 India Adelaide 10 Nov 2022
169/4 19.3 India Manchester 31 Aug 2011
166/8 19.1 Pakistan Pallekele 24 Feb 2026
  Highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup semifinals 
Team Target Opposition Ground  Date
Australia 192 Pakistan Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet 14 May 2010
West Indies 193 India Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 31 Mar 2016
Australia 177 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium 11 Nov 2021
India 173 South Africa Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 4 Apr 2014
England 169 India Adelaide Oval 10 Nov 2022
New Zealand 167 England Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 10 Nov 2021
England 154 New Zealand Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 30 Mar 2016
Pakistan 153 New Zealand Sydney Cricket Ground 9 Nov 2022
Pakistan 144 New Zealand Newlands, Cape Town 22 Sep 2007
England 129 Sri Lanka Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 13 May 2010
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

