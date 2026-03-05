What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history
What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The two-time champions England have the task cut out for them in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Three Lions need to chase down a mammoth target of 254 runs if they want to keep their dream of winning a record-breaking third title alive.
If England manages to chase down the target set by India, they will break the highest successful run chase record in T20 World Cup history. The current record also lies with England, who chased down a 230-run target against South Africa in the 2016 edition of the tournament. This is also England’s highest successful run chase in T20Is.
They are followed by South Africa, who chased down a 208-run target in 2007, and 196 by India in 2026. Both India and South Africa completed their chases against West Indies.
Highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history
|Score
|Target
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|230–8 (19.4 overs)
|230
|England
|South Africa
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
|18 March 2016
|208–2 (17.4 overs)
|206
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa
|11 September 2007
|199–5 (19.2 overs)
|196
|India
|England
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India
|1 March 2026
|197–3 (17.4 overs)
|195
|United States
|Canada
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
|1 June 2024
|196–3 (19.4 overs)
|193
|West Indies
|India
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
|31 March 2016
Highest successful run chase by England in T20Is
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|230/8
|19.4
|South Africa
|Wankhede
|18 Mar 2016
|226/5
|19.1
|South Africa
|Centurion
|16 Feb 2020
|226/3
|19.5
|West Indies
|St George's
|16 Dec 2023
|199/5
|19.1
|Pakistan
|Manchester
|30 Aug 2020
|199/6
|18.3
|West Indies
|Bristol
|8 Jun 2025
|197/6
|17.4
|Ireland
|Dublin (Malahide)
|17 Sep 2025
|194/7
|19.0
|Australia
|Cardiff
|13 Sep 2024
|192/1
|17.4
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|1 Dec 2020
|190/4
|19.2
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|27 Mar 2014
|183/5
|19.2
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|27 Nov 2020
|183/2
|16.5
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|9 Nov 2024
|181/4
|20.0
|India
|Wankhede
|22 Dec 2012
|181/2
|17.3
|West Indies
|Gros Islet
|19 Jun 2024
|175/3
|19.2
|Pakistan
|Cardiff
|5 May 2019
|173/5
|19.3
|West Indies
|The Oval
|29 Jun 2007
|173/3
|19.4
|West Indies
|Nottingham
|24 Jun 2012
|173/4
|16.4
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|1 Feb 2026
|170/2
|14.3
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|30 Sep 2022
|170/0
|16.0
|India
|Adelaide
|10 Nov 2022
|169/4
|19.3
|India
|Manchester
|31 Aug 2011
|166/8
|19.1
|Pakistan
|Pallekele
|24 Feb 2026
|Team
|Target
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Australia
|192
|Pakistan
|Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet
|14 May 2010
|West Indies
|193
|India
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|31 Mar 2016
|Australia
|177
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|11 Nov 2021
|India
|173
|South Africa
|Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|4 Apr 2014
|England
|169
|India
|Adelaide Oval
|10 Nov 2022
|New Zealand
|167
|England
|Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|10 Nov 2021
|England
|154
|New Zealand
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|30 Mar 2016
|Pakistan
|153
|New Zealand
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|9 Nov 2022
|Pakistan
|144
|New Zealand
|Newlands, Cape Town
|22 Sep 2007
|England
|129
|Sri Lanka
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
|13 May 2010
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:12 PM IST