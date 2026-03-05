What is the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history

The two-time champions England have the task cut out for them in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Three Lions need to chase down a mammoth target of 254 runs if they want to keep their dream of winning a record-breaking third title alive.

If England manages to chase down the target set by India, they will break the highest successful run chase record in T20 World Cup history. The current record also lies with England, who chased down a 230-run target against South Africa in the 2016 edition of the tournament. This is also England’s highest successful run chase in T20Is.

They are followed by South Africa, who chased down a 208-run target in 2007, and 196 by India in 2026. Both India and South Africa completed their chases against West Indies.

Highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history

Score Target Team Opposition Venue Date 230–8 (19.4 overs) 230 England South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India 18 March 2016 208–2 (17.4 overs) 206 South Africa West Indies Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa 11 September 2007 199–5 (19.2 overs) 196 India England Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India 1 March 2026 197–3 (17.4 overs) 195 United States Canada Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA 1 June 2024 196–3 (19.4 overs) 193 West Indies India Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India 31 March 2016

Highest successful run chase by England in T20Is