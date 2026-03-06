Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC: Spin or pace, what should be India's go-to approach for final vs NZ

While India rarely tinkers with its playing 11, adding an extra pacer in the squad for the New Zealand game can be a wise choice

Varun Chakarvarthy and Md Siraj (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:01 PM IST
The defending champions, India, will be looking to create history when they take the field against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 8. If the Men in Blue manage to get the win over the Kiwis, they will become the first team to win the tournament three times.
 
However, before Suryakumar Yadav and his men come face-to-face with Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand, they might have to rethink their bowling approach for the title clash.
 
India usually go with two to three spinners in their playing 11, but the numbers from all the matches held in Ahmedabad show they should add an extra pacer to their squad for the marquee match. But why is that? Take a look.
 

Pace domination in Ahmedabad

So far, six matches have been played in Ahmedabad and, out of the possible 240 overs, 149.5 overs have been bowled by pacers, who have 52 wickets to their name.
 
In the two games India have played at this venue against Netherlands in the group stage and South Africa in the Super 8 round, pacers bowled 24 and 26.5 overs respectively, taking 12 and seven wickets on those occasions.

In comparison, spinners bowled just 26 overs in total in those two Indian matches and managed to take 10 wickets. While the spinners' numbers are not bad for India’s games, it is underwhelming for other matches.
 
Pacers numbers in Ahmedabad in T20 WC 2026 (Match-wise)
 
Match Overs Wickets
SA vs CAN 25 8
SA vs AFG 15.4 9
SA vs NZ 28.1 8
IND vs NED 24 8
IND vs SA 26.5 12
SA vs WI 26.1 7
Total 149.5 52
 

Spinners struggle to get wickets

Except the two Indian matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that produced 10 wickets in two matches, spinners were only able to secure 11 wickets in the other four matches.
 
In the last match held at this venue between West Indies and South Africa, spinners bowled 10 overs and managed to take just one wicket, which proves Ahmedabad is far from giving any help to the spinners in this edition.
 
Spinners' numbers in Ahmedabad in T20 WC 2026 (Match-wise) 
Match Overs Wickets
SA vs CAN 15 4
SA vs AFG 20 4
SA vs NZ 9 2
IND vs NED 16 5
IND vs SA 10 5
SA vs WI 10 1
Total 80 21

What should be India’s approach for the final?

While India rarely tinkers with its playing 11, adding an extra pacer to the squad for the New Zealand game can be a wise choice. While it will be a tough call, India might bring back Md Siraj in the playing 11 in place of Varun Chakravarthy.
 
Siraj not only has good experience of high-stakes matches, he also plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, whose home venue is Narendra Modi Stadium, making his experience extra valuable for the final.
 
India will still have four overs of spin with Axar Patel, and if the situation arises they can also get a couple of overs each from Tilak and Abhishek to compensate for playing one less spinner.
 
While what India’s final call will be revealed only on match day, it will be hard to refute the fact that the defending champions will not be tempted to try the pace approach on Sunday.
 

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

