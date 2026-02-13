T20 WC Preview: IRE look to skipper Stirling to rescue fading hopes vs OMN

Their Super Eight hopes all but over after two consecutive defeats, Ireland would look for inspiration from their skipper Paul Stirling to beat Oman in a T20 World Cup contest between two bottom placed teams in Group B here on Saturday.

Both the teams have suffered two losses respectively and will be desperate to register their first victory in the tournament.

While Ireland lost to co-hosts Sri Lanka and Australia by 20 and 67 runs respectively, Oman were trounced by Zimbabwe by eight wickets and Sri Lanka by 105 runs.

On the basis of big tournament experience, Ireland will start as favourites against Oman, a team which mostly consists of India and Pakistan-origin players.

Come Saturday, Ireland very well know that they will have to win big to keep their slim chance of remaining in the tournament afloat, while Oman will be looking to prove a point after two heavy losses.

Ireland have struggled with the bat with Stirling yet to fire in the tournament and much would depend on the skipper's form to put up a big total.

The likes of Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher need to convert their starts into big scores to bolster Ireland's batting department, which was found wanting in the two losses.

Left-arm spinner George Dockrell has been Ireland's best bowler in the tournament so far in terms of economy and wickets, but he would look for support from the likes of fast bowlers Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy, and spinners Matthew Humphreys and Gareth Delany.

Oman, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and would be hoping for an all-round show to upset Ireland and register their maiden win in the tournament.

On head-to-head record, Ireland are way ahead. In their last five meetings, the Irish won four times while Oman registered one victory that came in October 2019.

Oman too have struggled with the bat, having posted just 103 and 120 for 9 against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka respectively.

Making their fourth appearance in the T20 showpiece, Oman struggled against pace and extra bounce in Colombo.

Oman need a strong batting effort from the likes of Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza and big-hitter Vinayak Shukla.

Mohammad Nadeeem, who didn't play their tournament opener against Zimbabwe, waged a lone battle against Sri Lanka, scoring a half-century but the effort was not enough.

They will need to quickly address those frailties if they are to spring a surprise like they did on debut in 2016, when they defeated Ireland.

Oman need a much-improved batting performance to give their bowling attack, their stronger suit, something to defend.

The Teams (from): Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), Ben White, Craig Young.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan