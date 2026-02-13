BCCI vice-president Shukla condemns Shoaib Malik over 'doctored' audio clip

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday criticised former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and a Pakistani news channel for airing what he called an “altered, AI-generated audio” in his name during a television discussion. Shukla said the clip was fake and urged those involved to stop circulating misleading content.

Shukla clarifies original ICC remarks

In the original video, Shukla had spoken about ongoing discussions between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), aimed at resolving tensions surrounding the tournament. He described the outcome as an “amicable solution” that prioritised cricket and praised the ICC for bringing all parties to the table.

According to Shukla, the agreement ensured that the scheduled India-Pakistan fixture in Colombo would go ahead as planned. He also said the negotiations helped address Bangladesh’s concerns, adding that the development was a positive outcome for the tournament and all stakeholders involved.

The video circulating with altered, AI-generated audio in my name is fake. @realshoaibmalik, @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL and @Salman_ARY, please stop circulating this misleading content. For reference, here is my original video. https://t.co/bi0ZA6tkTJ — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 11, 2026 Fake clip sparks controversy The controversy began after a talk show on Pakistani television aired an audio clip attributed to Shukla, suggesting that the ICC had acted at the BCCI’s request to persuade Pakistan to end its boycott threat. Shukla denied making those comments, stating that the audio had been manipulated using artificial intelligence.

He tagged Shoaib Malik and the channel in his response, urging them to remove the content and refrain from spreading misinformation.

Pakistan boycott row

The row comes amid a tense period surrounding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan had earlier decided to boycott its group-stage match against India after Bangladesh withdrew from the tournament, citing security concerns about playing in India. The ICC subsequently replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, a move that drew criticism from the PCB.

Pakistan’s stance was later reversed following high-level discussions involving the ICC, PCB and BCB, along with appeals from multiple cricket boards. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the boycott was aimed at securing “respect” for Bangladesh during negotiations. The Pakistan government eventually directed the team to take part in the February 15 clash in Colombo, ensuring the high-profile fixture would go ahead as scheduled.