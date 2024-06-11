T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Namibia Playing 11 live toss time telecast

Australia will be looking to make it three in three wins when they will take on Namibia in match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound Antigua on Wednesday, June 12 according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Namibia,m which beat Oman in a Super Over to begin their campaign, somewhat lost the plot against Scotland as the opposition chased the target set by them in 13.5 overs only. For them to now be able to make a restart to try and attempt to get into the Super 8, the Gerhard Erasmus-led team must beat Australia.



T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs NAM Playing 11 prediction

Australia Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Namibia Playing 11 probables: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni



Australia vs Namibia head-to-head

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides in T20 cricket at the senior level. The two teams however met once during an ODI in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. As expected, the match was won by the Aussies.

Squads:

Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

Namibia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Australia and Namibia will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Wednesday (June 12)?

In the AUS vs NAM match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 12?

The Australia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6 AM IST on June 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Australia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the AUS vs NAM match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.